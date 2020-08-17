The University of North Georgia recently announced the names of those students who made the Deans List for summer 2020.

Dean’s List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B. Local students honored include:

From St. Simons Island: Miles Bowers; Emily Fendig; Catherine Reisinger; and Paul Thompson.

From Brunswick: Wesley Hoekwater.

From Kingsland: Peyton Clark.

From Hoboken: Karson Clements.

• • •

The following local residents made the Summer 2020 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 429 students recognized for scholastic achievement.

From Brunswick: Pamela Rogers.

From Kingsland: Joseph Burrows and Tracy Edwards of Kingsland.

From Townsend: Taylor Lee.

Company helps with life's transitions

Technical college set to open

