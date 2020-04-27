The following students recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Locals recently honored include:

Kayde Thrams of Nahunta at Georgia College & State University

Michael Blansett of St. Marys at Texas A&M University

They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.

More from this section

Practice offers alternatives to traditional medicine

Practice offers alternatives to traditional medicine

Dr. Sage Campione, chiropractor and integrative practitioner, is the owner of Concierge Wellness Care, on St. Simons Island. She provides a variety of alternatives to traditional medicine, including a full range of holistic health services.

FRONTLINE HEROES: Public Works' Ralph Pelham

FRONTLINE HEROES: Public Works' Ralph Pelham

It was one of those rare spring mornings when wind chill was a factor as a storm that had sprinted offshore dropped temperatures into the low 60s and kicked up white caps on St. Simons Sound.