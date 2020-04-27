The following students recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Locals recently honored include:
Kayde Thrams of Nahunta at Georgia College & State University
Michael Blansett of St. Marys at Texas A&M University
They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.