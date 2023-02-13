Lee University recently announced students who earned Dean’s List honors during the Fall 2022 semester. Dean’s List recognition is earned by full-time students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.00.

Local honorees include Austin Parke and Ryan Harris, both of Brunswick.

More from this section

Frequently asked questions about breast augmentation

Frequently asked questions about breast augmentation

At Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery, we understand that deciding to have a cosmetic surgery and determining which procedure is right for you, can be an overwhelming task. Feel comfortable getting more than one opinion and understand that the best option is not always the least expensi…