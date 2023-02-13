Lee University recently announced students who earned Dean’s List honors during the Fall 2022 semester. Dean’s List recognition is earned by full-time students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.00.
Local honorees include Austin Parke and Ryan Harris, both of Brunswick.
• • •
Georgia Southern University in Statesboro recently recognized approximately 2,150 students for excellence in academics on the fall 2022 President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
From Brunswick — Mckenzie Branch, Charles Cauley, Mia Colucci, Jonah Copeland, Hope Hansard, Chynah Jenkins, Madison King, Jason Langley, Amber Lewis, Samantha Massey, Raymond McNaughton, Joshua Miller, Vanessa Montes, Stephanie Morgado-Martinez, Jalyn Morgan, Riley Roe, Isabelle Slapikas and Frank Velazquez-Garcia
From St. Simons Island — Maggie Barnhardt, Jacob Harper, Allison Schmid and Jon Spiers
From Jekyll Island — Skylar Heys and Sydney Rigdon
From Darien — Kaitlyn Todd
From St. Marys — Madeline Elliott, Lauren Johnson, Hunter Lehane, Kristopher Lewis, Jacob Mullins, Kaitlyn Peck, Kayla Porter
From Kingsland — Kairi Balow, Emma Bonner, Sabrina Bui, Shaiyenne Chance, Justin Fullem, Meredith Hurst, Alaina Knapp, Sydney Krug, Christopher Miller, Andrew Ogden, Kurt Scarborough, Peyton Schoch and Cameron Stuart
From Townsend — Shamarie Alston and Charles Fleming
From Woodbine — Georgia Brown and Alexandra Metts
From Nahunta — Mady Bullard
From Waverly — Kaiden Caudle and Amelia Franks
From Hoboken — Joshua Youmans
From Hortense — Alicia Ostrowski
• • •
Georgia Southern University in Statesboro recently recognized approximately 3,390 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Local students honored include the following:
From Brunswick — Anita Acharya, Jessica Asbell, Thomas Caldwell, Ansley Carter, Marshall Cox, Keyla Delacruz, Emma Cheripka, Madison Franklin, Hannah Gainous, Ivy Gonzalez, Isobel Hayes, Brynn Hebner, Madison Hudson, Jackle Huynh, Monica Lopez-Ortiz, Andrew Manning, Mallory Mansell, Candice Naldrett, Preetkumar Patel, Ava Peters, Duy Pham, Tatyanah Santiago, Anna Spencer, Ariannah Stephan, Brandon Vistan, Jasmine Walker, Michael Weatherspoon and Summer Williams
From St. Simons Island — Alexandria Boyer, Bryson Buffington, Kendall Glisson, Hannah Martin, Bailey Mercer, Harrison Milner, Adi Parker, Michael Roy, Mary Helen Veal and Morgan Williams
From Darien — Tara O’Leary-Stieb
From St. Marys — Amelie Ackerman, Sydney Bense, Max Besselman, Baylen Bryan, Claire Garman, Heather Glover, Sidney Joyce, Isabella Kicklighter, Tiara Kindell, Gray Loden, David Macarthur, Jared Seggelink, Emily Tracy
From Kingsland — Taylor Adams, Charles Cone, Laine Cook, Amber Depew, Corey Dowdell, Daryiz George, Shawn Hurst, McKenzie Kerrigan, Lainee Mitchell, Serenity Salser, Riley Sawyer, Kiara Souvanarath and Audree Ware of Kingsland
From Townsend — Dalton Anderson, Khamiya Blackshear, Kay‘La Brennon, Raven Mahaffey, Rebecca Page and Brittany Perry
From Woodbine — Kayla Capotosti, Kody Pierce, Macy Pounds, Dylan Richards
From Waynesville — Casey Burke, Jema Caumanday, Adam Head and Kaley Peeples
From Nahunta — Walker Gill, Grace Gil and Kayce Waters
From Hortense — Carley Henderson
From Hoboken — Wesley Tiahrt
• • •
The Citadel in Charleston recently recognized students named to its Dean’s List. Local honorees included Blake Buchholz and Joshua Devine, both of Hortense.
• • •
Sydney Gillam of St. Simons Island was recently named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Samford University in Birmingham, Ala.
• ••
Luke Watson of Brunswick was among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University in Newberg, Ore., for the fall 2022 semester.