Valdosta State University recently announced members of its graduating class for fall 2021. This includes the following area residents:
From Brunswick: Evan Unterwagner, bachelor’s of business administration in healthcare administration; Ashley Williams, bachelor’s of science in criminal justice; Octavia Cash, master’s of education in curriculum and instruction in accomplished teaching; Hesper Montford, master’s of library and information science; and Aa’Keiyah Sanford, bachelor’s of science in criminal justice
From St. Simons Island: Susannah Mize, master’s of education in curriculum and instruction in accomplished teaching and Michelle Taylor, master’s of business administration
From Darien: Fred Carswell, bachelor’s of science in criminal justice
From St. Marys: Emily Albrecht, master’s of education in elementary education; Taylor Creppel, bachelor’s of science in health science; Kennedy Davis, bachelor’s of science in criminal justice; Dana Gomez, master’s of education in elementary education; and Daniel Harris, master’s of library and information science
From Kingsland: Rebecca Young, education specialist in teacher leadership
From Nahunta: Randall McCarty, education specialist in educational leadership
• • •
Zachary Brumbach of Brunswick, earned the distinction of faculty honors for fall 2021 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
• • •
The following students have earned the distinction of Dean’s List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for fall 2021. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
From Brunswick: Morgan Bryant, James Carpenter, Isabelle Murray, Landon Wilson and Sarah Higgins
From St. Simons Island: Maegan McKenzie
From St. Marys: Caroline Brewer, Andrew Fugett and Trish Huynh
• • •
Ralph Baisden of St. Simons Island was recently named to Seton Hall University’s fall 2021 Dean’s List.
• • •
Grayce Houchins of Brunswick was named to the University of South Carolina Beaufort’s fall 2021 Chancellor’s List.
To be eligible for the list, students must obtain a term grade point average of 3.50 or higher earned on a minimum of 12 credited semester hours.
• • •
Georgia State University in Atlanta recently released the name of students on its President’s List for its fall term.
To be eligible for the President’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit for the semester. Students from your coverage area include:
From Brunswick: Alexandra Barnard, Naomi Floy and Rose Sellers
From St. Simons Island: Marlena Bolton, Ashlin Smith and Natalie Squires
From Kingsland: Colby Lombard
From Woodbine: Ansley Proctor
• • •
Georgia State University in Atlanta recently released names of students who made the Dean’s List.
To be eligible for the honor, students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall term. Local honorees include from your coverage area include:
From Brunswick: Kamari Andrews, Ashley Hale, Ashley Interval, Joshua Lane,
Jamieson Livingston, Callie McNorton, Tamya Mells, Timia Prackett, Brendan Quanne, Zane Rosenbaum, Samantha Stephenson, Akira Stobaeus, Micah Sweat and Katie West
From St. Simons Island: Rachel Mikowski and Skye Pullen
From Darien: Paris Mathis
From Kingsland: Raydan Wilder and Yasmine Wilder
• • •
Simms O’Quinn of St. Simons Island was recently named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law.
Samford University releases dean’s lists for fall 2021 semesters. To qualify for the Cumberland School of Law dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.0 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 10 credit hours of coursework.