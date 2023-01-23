Valdosta State University (VSU) recently released its fall 2022 Dean’s List. The list honors are reserved for the highest achieving students. To qualify for Dean’s List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher.
VSU’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List includes the following area residents:
From Brunswick: Mackenzie Carter, John Hunter, Gracyn Bailey, Austin Sanchez, Austin Sanchez, Ruth Tavarez, Sarah Carpenter, Chandler Muggridge, Lindsey Sparks, Shmaya Williams, Ella Marroquin, Taylor Craig, Ryan Swingler, Anna Hammock, Dalton Pender, Sierra Griner, Kailey Stephenson, Zachary Whitesides and LyZavia Holloway
From Darien: Taylor Lewis
From St. Marys: Charles Weathers, Sabrina Funderburk, Nathaniel Arrowood, Jarrett Bucken, Timothy Laux, Laiken Wensel and Kagan Ellis
From Kingsland: Abigail Meadows, Graison Conn, Erin Garner, Micah Ballard, Annika Gunnarsson, Mercedes McElroy and Kylie Todd
From Nahunta: Gracie Lairsey
• • •
Rebecca Skeen, a native of Brunswick, was recently initiated into the Georgia Southern University, Armstrong Campus Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.
• • •
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List. The fall terms run from September to December.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Local residents honored include Ashley Goldsborough of Kingsland and Andrew Mabe of St. Marys
• • •
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the fall 2022 President’s List. The fall terms run from September to December.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Local honorees include the following:
From Brunswick: Shadaydra Thomas, Danielle Woodard, Karen Lindsey, Fuchsia Smith, Alyssa Franks and Letrisha Darboe
From St. Marys: George Malool, Drake Vega, Jon Wyatt, Shante Chamberlin and Treva Pierce
From Kingsland: Sergio Torres and Britton Willis
• • •
Katheryn Newton of Glynn County was recently named to the president’s list for the fall semester at Owensboro Community and Technical College in Owensboro, Ky.
• • •
Rebecca Barnes of St. Marys on making the president’s list for fall 2022 at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky.
• • •
Erin Casey of Kingsland was named to the University of Evansville Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Casey is studying theatre at the school, which is located in Evansville, Ind.
• • •
Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville recently recognized its students from the College of Health Sciences for making the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester.
Local honorees included Jenna Hemenway of Brunswick; Jenna Sanders of St. Simons Island; and Anna Gabriel of Waverly.
• • •
Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville recently recognized its students from the John H. Lounsbury College of Education for making the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester.
Local honorees included Grace Coty of Brunswick and Holly Snook of St. Marys.
• • •
Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville recently recognized students from the College of Arts & Sciences for making the President’s List for the fall 2022 semester.
Local honorees include:
From Brunswick — Laila Campbell, Madison Floyd and Scarrlee Porter
From St. Simons Island — Mattie Colquitt and William McKinnon
From Kingsland — Zoe Cain and Chloe Crosby
From Hoboken — Jay Mock
• • •
Belmont University in Nashville recently released its Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).
Local honorees included Audrey Parsons of Darien, Kira Cotner of Kingsland and Aaron Gibson of Waverly.
• • •
Furman University in Greenville, S.C., recently announced the names of students who received degrees in December.
Jackson Dewitt King of St. Simons Island graduated with a bachelor of science in information technology and a minor in data analytics. King’s parents are Jackson and Cate King.
• • •
Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville recently recognizes its students from the College of Arts & Sciences for making the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester.
Local students honored include the following:
From Brunswick — September Boatright, Jacob Bosarge, Philip Bulatao, Grace Hagen, Emily Henderson, Grace Horton, Anna Mancil and Jacob Williamson
From St. Simons Island — John Battle, Ryan Merchant and Lily Pruitt
From Waverly — Lindy Rose
From Nahunta — Alicia Westmoreland