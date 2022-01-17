The University of North Georgia recently released its Dean’s List for fall 2021. This recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B. Area students who made the list include:
From Brunswick — Brendan O’Briant and Jessica Truluck of Brunswick
From St. Simons Island — Addison Davenport, Caroline Lokey, Catherine Reisinger and Lachlan Wood
From St. Marys — Sean Bentley
• • •
Georgia College recently awarded degrees to the graduating class of December 2021. Local graduates include James Tye and Emma Cargile, both of Brunswick; Morgan Overly and Jeremy White, both of St. Simons Island; and McKenzy Kersey of Hortense.
• • •
Valdosta State University recently published its fall 2021 Dean’s List. To qualify for Dean’s List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.0 or higher.
Local honorees include:
From Brunswick — Anna Hammock, Howard Hinson, Jenifer Arellano-Mendoza, Gracyn Bailey, Chandler Muggridge, Shmaya Williams, Ella Marroquin and Taylor Craig
From St. Simons — Abigail Brock and Jacob Triplett of St. Simons Island
From Darien — Elisabeth Peeler
From St. Marys — Andrew Barnes, Charles Weathers, Sabrina Funderburk, Nathaniel Arrowood, Winter Perkins and Jarrett Bucken
From Kingsland — Oscar De La Rosa, Abigail Meadows, Graison Conn, Lea Puckett, Madison Zapf and Erin Garner
From Kingsland — Cassandra Turpin
From Woodbine — Kayla Thomas
From Hoboken — Joshua Smith, Baylen Carter and Elizabeth Carter
• • •
Cemerca Baxter-Heath of Brunswick has been named to the Provost’s List at Troy University for the fall semester/Term 2 of the 2021-2022 academic year.
The Provost’s List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65.
• • •
Kennesaw State University recently announced students named to the university’s Dean’s List, which recognizes students for their academic achievement during the fall 2021 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.
The Dean’s List honorees include the following Kennesaw State students from your area:
From Brunswick: Dominique Carroll, Cierra Pfaff, Kevin Galdamez, Chasmine Davis, Bailey McGregor, Shelby Bennett, Aaliyah Nixon, Carson Shattuck, Katharine Massey, Connor Bell and Ellia Kelso
From St. Simons Island: Gabrielle Lachance, Ty Pappalardo, Rachel Johnson, Xavier Collier and Victoria Walker
From Darien: Randall Scott
From St. Marys: Sonia Elfejji, Riley Ransom, Alexandria Black, Chanfar Ha, Jesse Atoigue and Nathan Lynes
From Kingsland: Edward Valdez, Walter Wright, Kaylee Hogan, Jourdan Coleman, Kelsey Hogan, Paige Massie, Sean Schoenherr, Christopher Cook and Desiree Ronan
From Woodbine: Aaliyah Gibbs-Charles
• • •
Kennesaw State University recently named more than 5,100 students to the President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the fall 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
The President’s List honorees include the following Kennesaw State students from the area:
From Brunswick: Sophie Gordon, John Breslin and Hailey Beasley
From St. Simons Island: Callie Foutz, Andrew Karsten,
From St. Marys: Cade Loden, Catherine Adams, Sadie Dixon
From Kingsland: Kimberlee Witt, Morgan Massie, Lydia Arreola, Riley Bennett, Samuel Muldoon and Amanda Heitman
From Waverly: Lewis Cuello
From Woodbine: Liam Kilner
• • •
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) recently announced students on being named to the fall 2021 President’s List. Local students include:
From Brunswick: Adam Angerer, Bridgett Carlino and Anna Lewis
From Kingsland: Kerry Price, Sergio Torres and Rodney Meyer
From St. Marys: Makayla Atterbery and Amanda Smith
From Hortense: Krysten Norfleet
• • •
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List. Local students named to the list include:
From Brunswick: Nicholas Ocasio and Michael Mehalco
From Kingsland: Willie McGee Jr. and Jennifer Keifer
From St. Marys: Brianna Adams