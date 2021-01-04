Georgia College, a liberal arts school in Milledgeville, recently released its fall 2020 President’s List. The following local students were honored:
From Brunswick: Emma Cargile, Grace Horton and Lindy Rose.
From St. Simons Island: Kelsey Kaufmann, Annalia Lynch and Alexis Pavone.
From St. Marys: Madeline Meyers.
From Hoboken: Lacey Cummings.
From Nahunta: Kayde Thrams.
From Hortense: Alexandria Moore.
• • •
Georgia College in Milledgeville recently released its fall 2020 Dean’s List. Area students honored included
From Brunswick: Laila Campbell, Brayden Royer, Karagan Royer, Ellen Tafoya, Maung Tlung and Hannah Wildes.
From St. Simons Island: Morgan Colquitt, Matthew Hartnett, Nicholas Lynch, James McQuigg, Morgan Overly, Mary Scarlett and Colman Sudduth.
From Darien: Nikki Adler.
From St. Marys: Caitlin Banks and Hope Warren.
• • •
Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus recently released its fall 2020 Dean’s List. Area students honored included Phillip Popwell of Hortense and Sydney Thompson of St. Marys.
• • •
Georgia Southwestern State University recently released its fall 2020 Academic Achievement List. Local students honored include Johnny Davis, Pamela Rogers and Elliott Rudolph, all of Brunswick; and Tracy Edwards of Kingsland.
• • •
Lydia Pennington, class of 2022, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Vermont. Pennington from St. Marys, is in the college of arts and sciences.