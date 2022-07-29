072922_shakespeare

Josh Sewell, from left, DJ DeJesus, Zach Szilaygi and Keiran Logan, back, are the cast of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged.”

 Provided photo

When William Shakespeare first wrote his tragic love story “Romeo and Juliet,” he probably never imagined Juliet’s character would come on stage dancing to “Push It” by Salt-N-Pepa.

This entertaining entrance as well as the show’s other jokes might surprise audiences when they first sit down to watch the Apex Theatre Studio’s production of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged.”

More from this section

Sunrise attraction at Gould's Inlet

Sunrise attraction at Gould's Inlet

The added parking at Gould’s Inlet has helped turn the once sparsely visited area into a destination for those wanting to watch the sunrise. In the winter, when the sun rises farther north, it’s a much better point to watch than beaches closer to the village where the sun comes up over trees…