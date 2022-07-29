When William Shakespeare first wrote his tragic love story “Romeo and Juliet,” he probably never imagined Juliet’s character would come on stage dancing to “Push It” by Salt-N-Pepa.
This entertaining entrance as well as the show’s other jokes might surprise audiences when they first sit down to watch the Apex Theatre Studio’s production of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged.”
Locally, Golden Isles Arts and Humanities has welcomed the troupe to the Ritz a number of times. And they were set to do so again tomorrow.
However, an air conditioning issue at the historic theatre caused the show to be placed on hold. It will be rescheduled soon. And when it is, the crowd will be in for a real treat.
For Ian Mairs, it’s all about the audience’s reactions. The show’s producer and managing director at Apex Theatre Studio Inc., loves watching how show-goers respond to this fast-paced comedy.
He said every night he just waits for the moment that the audience realizes “Oh, this is actually going to be a hilarious show.”
“I think people always come with some preconceived notion about what (the play) is going to be, or they’re worried it’s gonna be sort of academic. Then 10 minutes into it when there’s the first gag, everybody just bursts out laughing,” Mairs said.
As one of London’s longest-running plays, the show uses parodies and jokes to take the audience through Shakespeare’s 37 plays in just 90 minutes.
From a funny rendition of “Hamlet” to “Titus Andronicus” — Shakespeare’s bloodiest play — performed as a cooking show, this production includes all the tragedies, comedies and histories written by Shakespeare.
Mairs said people can still enjoy watching this show even if they don’t know anything about William Shakespeare.
“Basically, it’s about 90 minutes of laughter,” Mairs said. “It’s the perfect summer show and just the kind of thing you want to get on a hot summer night.”
The four-person cast made up of young actors and professionals from Apex Theatre Studio, a nonprofit performing arts training center in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., will each perform 15 different characters throughout the show.
For the past four weeks, the performers have been diligently rehearsing for their performance in Brunswick.
With multiple, quick costume changes, Mairs said the cast will still wear traditional Elizabethan pieces associated with Shakespeare including classic wigs, togas, crowns, capes — and running sneakers.
“(The show) should be the kind of thing that transports the audience for that time, just out of the stress and the anxiety of everyday life,” Mairs said.
When the Apex Studio first brought “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged” to Brunswick five years ago, Mairs said it had been very popular.
“We love the audience in Brunswick. We love coming to the Ritz. We just think it’s really charming,” Mairs said.
Heather Heath, the executive director of Golden Isles Arts and Humanities, said she is looking forward to the play returning to the Golden Isles.
“It’s a really good show and I hope the community enjoys it too,” Heath said.
Even though the show is rated PG, Mairs advises parents to leave their younger children at home due to some of the play’s jokes.
Heath says GIAH plans to get the production back on the schedule as soon as possible.
To monitor the new date for the show or for to purchase advance tickets, visit www.goldenislesarts.org or the Ritz Theatre box office, 1530 Newcastle St., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.