The world seems to be a bit crazy right now. There is anger, division, bitterness, blaming, shaming and more. It seems that so many are mad and frustrated. Is this just how life happens sometimes? Or is there something else beneath the surface? Are we all alone in this world, or is there more going on than the meets the eyes. I know we sense that there is good in the world, but right now it is much easier to see the evil. In these moments, we may feel we are seeing evil played out before our eyes on TV and in the media.
Think of evildoers from the past — Nazi Germany, Al-Queda, Isis- and the many mass murders in the last couple of decades in places such as Orlando, Las Vegas, etc. It is pure evil to see and hear of acts that involve such brutality, violence and death. Are these evil acts just purely human nature that is gone bad, or could there even be another power behind the evil we often see in the world.
What if we actually live in a world at war? Could it be that there truly is a cosmic struggle between good and evil that is taking place every day in the world around us? From the earliest moments, we grow up hearing and reading stories about good vs. bad, and the noble vs. evil. We hear about big bad wolves that will blow your house down, or seek to eat Little Red Riding Hood. Superman must defeat the plan of Lex Luthor. Luke Skywalker must face Darth Vader and seek to defeat the evil empire. Frodo is hunted by the black riders and must destroy the ring to stop Sauron from conquering Middle Earth. One of my favorite stories is when a few children enter the land of Narnia and meet Aslan the Lion who overthrows the white witch.
So many of the great stories deal with the theme of good vs. evil. There is always a battle and always a villain. Have you ever wondered why there always seems to be a villain? What if there really is a villain in life? What if our story that we live involves the battle of good and evil?
Scripture reveals that there is a bigger story around us, and that all is not right in the world. In sin, we have rebelled against God, the High King, and find ourselves being manipulated and tempted by the prince of darkness, the one called Satan. Author John Eldredge said, “We must not forget that we were born into a world that is at war. You have an enemy and he is trying to steal your freedom. There is someone trying destroy your life and annihilate your heart.” This may sound farfetched and overly dramatic to some of you, but this is the clear teaching of scripture.
For those we follow Jesus, we must become aware of the reality that we are born into battle. If there really is a God, and there really is the Son of God, and angels, then there must be a devil and demons. And we must learn how to stand and resist the Evil One. The term spiritual warfare is used to describe the spiritual battle that the Bible describes between Satan and the ones made in God’s image (humans).
Jesus said, “The thief comes to steal, kill, and destroy, but I have come that you might have life” (John 10:10). In this verse Jesus was referring to Satan’s role and desire to trip us up. Jesus wanted us to be very aware of this battle, because fighting is not an option but a necessity. C.S. Lewis, former author and scholar said, “There are two equal and opposite errors into which our race can fall about the devils. One is to disbelieve in their existence. The other is to believe, and to feel an excessive and unhealthy interest in them.” Lewis believed it was not wise to become overly focused on devils, but he also believed that it was just as wrong to ignore the issue altogether. So, are you ready for battle? And that’s the Word.
