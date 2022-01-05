After taking a year off, A Taste of Glynn is celebrating its 21st birthday.
The annual mini-food fest in support of the Glynn Community Crisis Center is set for Jan. 16 at the King & Prince Resort.
“It’s traditionally generated enough revenue to cover a month of operating expenses for us,” said Dotty Bromley, executive director of the crisis center.
A total of 15 eateries will compete for a series of prizes. This time around featured food servers are ECHO St. Simons, the Sea Island Co., Wee Pub Beach, the Crab Trap, South of Heaven Bar-be-que, the Village Oven, Tribuzio’s Grille, Tortuga Jack’s, Harris Teeter, Vitality Living Frederica, Ocean Lodge, Southeast Georgia Health System, Savannah Bee Company, Smallcakes Cupcakery and Sago at Sea Palms.
Incorporating chains like Harris Teeter is a new thing, Bromley said, but the supermarket has been a strong supporter of the event.
A panel of judges will select winners for awards in the comfort food, international, coastal flair, desserts and tablescapes categories, while the popular vote decides the top award of the night.
“The most coveted award is the People’s Choice award, anyone with a ticket gets to cast a vote for that one,” Bromley said.
Aside from supporting a good cause, Bromley said A Taste of Glynn is also something of a testing ground. It’s not unusual to find odd food items like smoked meatballs and smashed burgers at the event.
“Their food is unbelievable, and it’s always got a twist,” Bromley said. “It’s very, very creative.”
Some of last year’s winners include Purple Sage’s Georgia shrimp sausage corndogs, a Southern chicken sandwich, pork belly tacos and ahi tuna sashimi.
“A ‘taste’ means just enough so guests can experience your delicious featured dish and leave them wanting more,” according to the event’s website, so if you do go expect to try a variety of tastes.
The event begins at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16, and runs until 8 p.m. Guests must park in Massengale Park and take a shuttle to the King & Prince.
Tickets are $45 in advance or $60 at the door. For more information, visit atasteofglynn.com.
“It takes an army of volunteers to make it happen, not only the restaurants volunteering their staff and time and food, but people to gather items for the silent auction and to run it,” Bromley said.
All that work for one month’s operating expenses might seem a bit trivial considering the size of the event, but Bromley explained that running the center is very expensive.
The organization helps those looking to escape domestic abuse, primarily women and children. It will assist with utility bills and legal fees, replace broken windows, upgrade door locks and help secure temporary protective court orders and child support among many other things.
“People don’t realize when our clients come to us, they come to us with nothing but the clothes on their backs,” Bromley explained.
“We help them get settled, take a breath, fill their clothing and personal care needs, their driver’s license and record needs, get their kids enrolled in school, help them with counseling, help them get jobs and help them get into stable housing by paying their initial deposit (along with further assistance in the first three months).”
Anyone who buys a ticket can be assured their money will do tangible good in others’ lives, Bromley said.
“The proceeds from this provide operating expense for the agency, and 100% of these dollars stay local,” she said.