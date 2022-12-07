Tickets for January’s A Taste of Glynn — proceeds benefiting the Glynn Community Crisis Center and Amity House — are on sale now. Attendees will be able to partake in a broad array of the tastes local restaurants offer from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 15 at the the King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort on St. Simons Island.

This year, the restaurants participating are Bubba Garcia’s Mexican Cantina, Del Sur, ECHO, Harris Teeter, Oaks on the River, Savannah Bee Company, The Cloister, Sago at Sea Palms, Smallcakes, South of Heaven BBQ, The Village Oven, Wee Pub Beach and Wolf Island Oyster Co. The food will be complemented by music performances by Michael Hulett, Monique Cothern and Bill Lukitsch.

