King David was the greatest of the ancient kings of Israel. God granted him great favor, and he was able to conquer all of his enemies in his battle until he finally he met a surprising enemy that brought him to his knees! It was the enemy within his own heart. David’s sinful temptations and desires became his own enemy that cost him dearly. King David had many highlights as a man after God’s own heart — a powerful King and a worshipper of God — but scripture also shares some of his lowlights. This godly man unfortunately fell into some major areas of sin. David committed adultery by taking the wife of another man, Bathsheba, and sleeping with her. When she became pregnant with his child, David tried to cover his tracks which eventually led him to place Uriah, Bathsheba’s husband, to the front of the battle line where he would be killed. Adultery and murder! How could David blow it so badly? And could God still forgive this man for such heinous acts — could grace still meet David in his broken state of sinfulness?
The answer is yes. Eventually God sent a prophet named Nathan to confront David over his actions. You can read the story in chapter 12 in the book of second Samuel. Nathan told David a story about a rich man who took another man’s lamb, even though he had plenty of sheep in his own flock. When David heard the story, he became outraged. Finally, Nathan confronted David, saying, “You are the man.” He reminded David of how he struck down Uriah and took his wife for his own.
David was stunned. He could no longer deny his actions and pretend that he had been perfectly justified in his sin. The good news is that David repented. I think he may have gone home and written Psalm 51 that night which is a great psalm of confession and getting one’s heart right with God.
How can you know that someone has truly displayed genuine repentance in a situation? I believe the following actions and attitudes that David revealed are signs of true and genuine repentance.
First, genuine repentance involves open, unguarded admission. After Nathan’s rebuke, David finally said, “I have sinned against the Lord” (2 Samuel 12:13). He also said, “For I know my transgressions, and my sin is always before me. Against you… have I sinned” (Psalm 21:3-4). The truly repentant person doesn’t hold back in his confession. He comes clean. He knows he has to deal with it, and he is open and honest about it.
Second, David had a clear desire to turn and break away from his sin. He could no longer stay in his condition. He knew he needed to change. A repentant person does not want to stay in his current condition. He wants to change.
Next, true repentance requires a humble and broken spirit. This is what David said in his psalm of confession: “The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit; a broken and contrite heart, O God, thou will not despise” (Psalm 51:17). David knew that he had to drop his pride in order to truly repent. The truly repentant person is humbled and broken for the damage their sin has caused. When people get angry or defensive when confronted over sin, they are not broken. People tend to rationalize or minimize their actions. This is not true repentance. We might say we are sorry, but are we willing to accept the circumstances and consequences our actions have created. When we are broken, we quit making excuses and a grateful to still be alive. If you keep defending yourself, you will never regain integrity.
Finally, true repentance can claim God’s full forgiveness. After David confessed his sin, Nathan told him, “The Lord has taken away your sin. You are not going to die” (2 Samuel 12:13). David regretted his sin and there were consequences his actions. David could now lie down at night with his head and heart clean of guilt. He deserved nothing but death, but God showed him mercy. I think David came to a greater understanding of God that day. Through his life, David discovered that God could deliver him from the lion, the bear, the giant Goliath, the threat of King Saul, and the strongest armies on earth. He finally discovered though that God could deliver him from his greatest enemy — the enemy within. His sin was great, but God’s forgiveness was greater still. And that’s the Word.