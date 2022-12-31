I am writing from Israel, my first trip ever to the Holy Land. Truly the Bible comes alive when you take a boat ride on the Sea of Galilee, and visit the home of Simon Peter. There is something beautiful and holy about this land, and yet something simple and mundane at the same time. I believe that is what makes it so powerful, so real. You realize that Jesus walked into real places, among real people.
We have yet to venture into Jerusalem yet, as that will come near the end of the trip. We are spending the first part of our trip north of Jerusalem in the area of Galilee, Capernaum and Nazareth. These are the places where Jesus spent much of his life and ministry. The powerful thought hit me regarding the nature of Jesus’ ministry. He would ultimately be betrayed in Jerusalem, placed on trial in Jerusalem and be crucified right outside the city gates of Jerusalem. Jerusalem was the place of power — where Herod the Great ruled, Pontius Pilate served as governor, and the Pharisees and Jewish religious leaders sought to leverage their influence. Yet Jesus did not spend the majority of his ministry in Jerusalem seeking to influence the place and people of power. He began on the shores of the Sea of Galilee calling fishermen to come and follow him. He called a tax collector to come and follow him. He eventually gathered his 12 disciples to follow him, be with him and learn from him.
When you examine Jesus’ disciples, you recognize that he did not call the “all stars” of his day and time. If he had done his ministry in the ways of men, he would have most likely gone to the temple and synagogues to find the best most knowledgeable students of the Torah. Rather, Jesus went and found fishermen who would not have been the first picks in the draft of the religious leaders. He called the ones who would not have made the cut — simple men, real men.
Jerusalem was the sight of the Temple — the place of Worship and God’s Presence. People had to come to temple to be with God. Jesus is described as the “Word” who made his dwelling (tabernacled) among us (John 1:14). Instead of making people come to the Holy City to discover the Holy One, He was the Holy One seeking to bring the presence of God to every person he met, every city he visited. Jesus was bringing God’s presence far outside Jerusalem to Nazareth, Capernaum, Cana, and beyond.
Jesus loved to turn the systems of this world upside down — calling to the forgotten, the humble, and the outsider. Jesus did not play the game, sucking up to power. The very one who had the right to demand his rights, to flex his muscle, came and laid down his life for the least of these. It just reminds me that we might often find Jesus in the places that we least expect him. He is not seeking to win a popularity contest. He will not beg to sit at the table with the people in power. He will move in outskirts of the marginalized, the hearts of the humble and the lives of those who have true spiritual hunger.
His ministry reveals a God who was aways moving out from the center. He came for all. He is available for all. He welcomes all to his table — saving no special seats for the wealthy and influential vs. the poor and powerfulness. Jesus humbled himself and moved into our world. Now will we humble ourselves and meet Him, surrender to Him, and follow Him in His footsteps. Jesus, we surrender to you. And that’s the Word.