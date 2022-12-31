I am writing from Israel, my first trip ever to the Holy Land. Truly the Bible comes alive when you take a boat ride on the Sea of Galilee, and visit the home of Simon Peter. There is something beautiful and holy about this land, and yet something simple and mundane at the same time. I believe that is what makes it so powerful, so real. You realize that Jesus walked into real places, among real people.

We have yet to venture into Jerusalem yet, as that will come near the end of the trip. We are spending the first part of our trip north of Jerusalem in the area of Galilee, Capernaum and Nazareth. These are the places where Jesus spent much of his life and ministry. The powerful thought hit me regarding the nature of Jesus’ ministry. He would ultimately be betrayed in Jerusalem, placed on trial in Jerusalem and be crucified right outside the city gates of Jerusalem. Jerusalem was the place of power — where Herod the Great ruled, Pontius Pilate served as governor, and the Pharisees and Jewish religious leaders sought to leverage their influence. Yet Jesus did not spend the majority of his ministry in Jerusalem seeking to influence the place and people of power. He began on the shores of the Sea of Galilee calling fishermen to come and follow him. He called a tax collector to come and follow him. He eventually gathered his 12 disciples to follow him, be with him and learn from him.

More from this section

St. Simons Cars and Classics brings customer service to the front

St. Simons Cars and Classics brings customer service to the front

Jay Jaynes, owner of St. Simons Cars and Classics has decades of experience in the automobile industry, and he still does business the old-fashioned way. When you pay a visit to the dealership on Glynn Avenue, near the foot of the FJ Torras Causeway, it’s easy to sense the difference. Althou…