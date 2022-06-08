The low country boil is a permanent fixture of the Southern diet. It’s simple, maybe even minimalist, but hard to beat either in the realm of flavor and volume.
A typical low country boil incorporates potatoes, corn, sausage and shrimp, boiled in a pot with seasoning. Anyone who grew up with the dish can recall memories of dumping the steaming hot jumble of staples on a table and serving themselves.
Whether for a holiday, celebrating a life event or achievement, or just a weekend get-together, one cannot go wrong with a low country boil.
To serve more people, one simply has to throw more ingredients in the pot. Prefer the savory sausage? Add more. Does a guest like a lot of potatoes? Dropping in several more won’t affect the outcome in anything but a positive way.
Brunswick native Casey Igel has many such memories of helping to gather the ingredients, preparing and serving the pot.
“Growing up, my dad made them for all types of celebrations, reunions, tailgates, he was a pro,” Igel recalled. “He had his propane tank and low-country-boil 10 gallon pot and a giant plastic trough he would serve it in for a crowd.”
She learned a few tricks of the trade from him, in fact.
“I cut the regular sausage straight and the spicy diagonal,” she added. “A trick I picked up from dad.”
And, much like her father, she’s doesn’t try to fix what isn’t broken when it comes to preparing the meal. While others argue their method might be more traditional — including things like chopped Vidalia onions or mixing in the spices instead of using boil-in-bag spice mixes — she goes with what she knows.
“I am a purist in my low country boil,” Igel said.
The best part, however, is the company.
“My favorite part of a low country boil is that it generally means there is some sort of social gathering,” Igel said. “My most recent one was for a group of high school friends and one who had flown in from Australia. Great company, delicious food and probably a nice white crisp wine.”
Fresh shrimp is a must have and with shrimp season opening just last week, there’s plenty to be had at local markets. Igel gets hers at City Market on Gloucester Street in Brunswick. Some small red potatoes, spicy and mild kielbasa in equal parts and you’re set.
Low country boil
2-3 small red potatoes per person
2-3 pieces of sausage per person
One ear of corn per person
3 lb. fresh shrimp
I box Zatarains crab boil
1 lemon
Salted water to start
Directions: Boil the water in a three to five gallon pot and throw in a bag of Zatarains crab boil, a bit of salt and a lemon, cut up. Add the red potatoes and let cook for 30 minutes. After 15 minutes, add the sausage and after another five minutes add the corn. Let boil another 10 minutes. When three minutes remain, add shrimp. Shrimp cooks the fastest and is the most expensive ingredient, so she recommended keeping a close eye on it to avoid overcooking.
Have your strainer ready and get it out of the water ASAP. It will still cook a little even after you dump it.
Cocktail Sauce
16 oz ketchup
Half a lemon, squeezed
2/3 tbs Worcestershire sauce
3 oz. prepared horseradish
Directions: Mix ingredients in a bowl. Make ahead so flavors have time to meld.