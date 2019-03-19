A pain-free life is just a call away

Linda Campbell has always lived an active life. An exercise enthusiast, she has taught group fitness classes for decades and has enjoyed sharing that passion. But after years of following various fitness routines, she started to notice wear and tear on her body.
“I taught aerobics for over 45 years. I was even teaching spin in 2017 at age 64 ... I just found that I started going downhill physically. My husband said I was leaning over, I was limping,” she said. Campbell was also plagued by old injuries including a ligament tear in her knee.
“This was 47 years ago ... but they said knee replacement would be my only option,” Campbell stated. “But I said no way ... I will wait until the technology gets better to do something.”
Instead, she used her knowledge of the body to strengthen her legs and get her through her life. Years passed and eventually, the old injury coupled with the development of arthritis prompted her to seek answers.
After relocating to the Golden Isles from St. Augustine, Fla., she was directed to the office of Dr. Jen Heller. There, the staff accessed the damage and started to create a road map to recovery. Of course, Campbell was unaware of just how much damage her body had endured.
“When I came here, they did X-rays and found out that, not only did I have, advanced osteoarthritis in my knees, but I also had stage 3-4 degeneration in my back,” she explained.
Campbell also had nerve damage in both her hands and her feet. When Heller took a comprehensive look at her body, it was clear that she needed a serious plan in order to improve her quality of life.
“It made me realize why I had so much pain,” Campbell stated. “I also had bone spurs, multiple disc herniations, scoliosis and an old compression fracture that was probably caused from a ski accident, and now my poor posture.”
Campbell was delighted that Heller had the answers she had been waiting for and together — Campbell along with the Heller team – started on her path to her renewed active lifestyle.
Heller Healthcare offers an integrative approach to healthcare, including comprehensive and cutting edge treatments, including stem cell therapy. Stem cells are the body’s own building blocks, and the basic foundation cells that grow all of the tissue. Stem cell therapy, also known as regenerative medicine, uses stem cells to stimulate the body’s natural repair mechanisms.
When stem cells are injected into tissue or joints they support the natural healing process by regenerating that tissue.
Heller Healthcare uses Human Umbilical Cord Tissue (HUCT) stem cells, which are derived from the consented, donated umbilical cords from healthy mothers who birthed healthy babies. The amount of stem cells from a newborn’s umbilical cord are a million times greater and the cells and thousands of times more potent than stem cells taken from an aged body. This also makes it a less-invasive treatment with fewer steps since your own stem cells are not harvested from your body.
Stem cell therapy is a quick, painless, outpatient procedure performed in Heller Healthcare’s office. The stem cells are injected into the patient’s problem area(s) and within 20 hours those cells will have attached to the inflamed and degenerated tissue, doubled, and already started the process of regenerative medicine.
This doubling process of every 20 hours continues for three months to change and regenerate the joints, arthritis, and tissue until new, healthy tissue has formed and replaced the old, degenerated tissue.
After the stem cells have been injected, the amount of chiropractic and massage treatments needed to assist change and enhancement of the results varies by patient’s needs and goals to achieve optimal results.
Campbell opted for nearly head to toe stem cell treatments to regenerate her body. She has been tracking her progress and is thrilled by what she’s experienced.
“I’ve always been really body aware so I started keeping a journal of everything I was feeling. I immediately felt better in my right knee. It took a little longer for my left knee to catch up. Of course, it’s also only been eight weeks and it’s been really amazing,” she said.
Heller states that the most impressive part was not the immediate relief on day one and day two post stem cell therapy, it’s that Campbell started back at spin and yoga class five days a week only after four weeks of rest.
“The day after I got the stem cells, I was up out of bed, standing up straight and my husband was like ... that’s the first time I’ve seen you stand up straight in years.”
The results from her stem cell therapy have given her an entirely new lease on life.
And she feels it was the best possible investment she could have made — one in herself and her future.
All in all, Campbell is excited about her pain-free future and she credits Heller Healthcare with providing her a pathway to that. And not only has the treatment changed her outlook, the personalized care has made her feel truly at home in Brunswick.
“I can’t say enough about them ... when my mom passed away, I had only been here for a few months and I got flowers from them. It’s the things thing like that ... it makes all the difference — I love it here,” Campbell said with a smile.