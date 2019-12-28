Another year is coming to an end. It is time to turn the page on 2019 as we look to 2020. I often wonder at this time what the New Year will hold in store for me. What opportunities will arise? What challenges will I face?
What about you? How do you feel as you head into the New Year? Some of you may be grateful that 2019 is behind you. Perhaps this past year was filled with challenges and struggles. Perhaps you see no end to your trials as you head into 2020 so your faith is not running real high. Maybe some of you had a great year. You discovered a new relationship, a new opportunity in life, or you discovered the peace you had been searching for. Maybe you are ready and excited about new opportunities that will come along in the next 12 months.
As the time continues to pass along I thank God that there are timeless promises in His Word. No passing of time will ever cause these promises to pass and fade away. They are always good, always reliable, and always timely.
In the book of Revelation, the apostle John had a vision of the Risen and Exalted Jesus who is Lord of all. He heard these words come from Jesus: “’I am the Alpha and the Omega, says the Lord God, ‘who is and who was, and who is to come, the Almighty.’” (Revelation 1:8) The Alpha and Omega are the first and last letters of the Greek alphabet. Jesus is telling us He is the A to Z in all of human of history. He is the beginning of history, and certainly he will be the focal point at the end of history. And all of the history in between is best summed up in and through Him. For you today, this certainly means that Jesus is not absent at any time, or at any point in your history. He is present and available and will be so until the end of history, and even beyond. He wants to be the Alpha and Omega of your life, that you might find meaning and significance in and through Him.
Jesus also declared that He is the One “who is and who was, and who is to come, the Almighty.” Again, this promise speaks of His involvement throughout time and history. Jesus wants to be Lord of your “was,” your “is”, and your “is to come.” Many of us have a “WAS” that we would like to forget. I am speaking of the past. It is fairly common for people to want to ignore and bury their past hurts, failures, and disappointments. We want to run from our “WAS” leaving it unresolved. Human behavior has fully revealed however that an unresolved “WAS” will lead you into an iffy “IS” (present moment). Are you living in an iffy “IS” even right now at this moment? Are you confused, hurt, unsure, lacking confidence, etc .? Your iffy“IS” most likely has something to do with your unresolved “WAS.” The past is now affecting your present, and most surely will show up in your future causing you to have an incomplete “IS TO COME.” We can’t cut off our “WAS.” We must learn to deal with it. We must learn to trust Christ with it and seek His healing hand. We must be willing to surrender our past to the Lord so that He can heal and redeem our “WAS.” A redeemed “WAS” brings a cleansed and peaceful “IS” – and that leads to the promise of a powerful “IS TO COME” in 2020. No matter what you have been through, and no matter what you are going through, remember that Jesus is the Alpha and Omega of your Life. And trust Him “who is and who was, and who is to come” with the “WAS, IS, and IS TO COME” of your life. There are no better hands in which to place your past, present, and future! And that’s the Word!
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church. Contact him at david@sscommunitychurch.org or 634-2960.