Like most pastors, the Rev. Felix Haynes has stood in the pulpit facing congregants each year who waited for him to provide advice to make their lives better as they passed the days on new calendars.
You don’t preach 55 years as Haynes did without amassing enough experience to fill a book on how to meet life’s changes and on changing lives.
The new year is a good time to start anew, said the now retired pastor of First Baptist St. Simons, but it won’t be the last opportunity because the only thing certain about life is change. Quoting the great New York Yankee Yogi Berra, Haynes said, “When you come to the fork in the road, take it.”
Whether we plan for them or not, there will be plenty of forks in the road, he said.
“It’s all dependent on the situation. It may not be a second, a minute or an hour,’’ he said, and often we don’t see it coming. “We are forever living in a transitional process.”
But New Year’s Day is when we choose to enter that process, to take on challenges, to live healthier, develop relationships or to just be a better person. Haynes has a road map for picking a fork, and his map has waypoints marked with scripture and quotes from people who have faced the most daunting of challenges.
The first is focus, choosing a priority.
“This one thing I do, a magnificent obsession, a passionate pursuit,’’ Haynes said, “not 40 things I dabble in.”
Those who dabble find themselves busily working on a number of things without one solid accomplishment.
Hayness obsession now is writing a book entitled, “The Song of the Morning Stars.” The title comes from Job 38 when God asked Job where he was when He laid the foundations of the earth and, in verse 7, “When the morning stars sang together, and all the sons of God shouted for joy?”
“I work on it every day even it’s a single paragraph,’’ Haynes said.
Secondly, become a “cancellationist,’’ he said, by leaving in the past and forgetting those things that will slow you down and turn some days into a slog through regrets and past offense.
Quoting Winston Churchill, Haynes said, “If we start a quarrel between past and present, we shall find that we have lost the future.’’
Trust in God is essential in putting our past behind because only He can forgive our sins. We can “bury our past” by accepting God’s divine forgiveness, Haynes said.
While we often celebrate the New Year with parties and jubilation, Haynes suggests having a little funeral service for what has gone before and lay to rest the slights and injuries from others, stop carrying grudges and letting go of your failures. Make it a time of joy and not mourning when you discard the things that have weighted you down.
“You can’t go forward in the future with your anchor stuck in the mud,’’ he said.
He also stressed it can be material things. We sometimes get stuck caring for possessions, things we simply own and not things we need or use.
He points to his own example of selling a house he owned on the Sapelo River. He moved 8,000 books from that house and donated a lot of things. He also cleared out some things from his St. Simons Island home.
“I had six coats in my closet I wasn’t wearing, and I gave them all away. I felt good about it,’’ he said.
We should also anticipate and not dread the changes that are coming by reaching toward what is before us not hanging onto those things we should have buried.
“Life is in the windshield not the rear view mirror,’’ and it’s a much broader view, he said.
Not all of those changes will be pleasant and Haynes said we must “embrace strong resolve” to meet them.
“Irving Stone said, ‘I write about people who when faced with inevitable adversity would not quit,’”Haynes said of the author of “The Agony and The Ecstasy.”
We must also concentrate and, as the Apostle Paul wrote in Philippians, press toward the mark of the high calling.
Find a calling, that thing that God wants you to do, and devote yourself to it with maturity, he said.
The highest calling is that of Jesus and we are all called to spread the Gospel and show kindness, he said.
“I’m retired, and every single day there is an opportunity to engage in a pastoral way,” he said.
Haynes said we should all set goals that are “reasonable and reachable,” be intentional and resolute and adopt better, more positive attitudes.
“I have seen dynamic miracles grow out of a change in attitude,” he said.
Resolve to pray more and make your prayers honest and personal, Haynes said.
Prayer does not change God’s will, he said, “It changes us.”
And be sensitive to the “steering currents” of the Holy Spirit as it guides your life.
This year, Haynes found a lesson when he re-potted his aloe in seven pots.
“The big one grew, and I gave the rest away,” he said.
Apply the metaphor of re-potting a plant to give the divided bulbs or plants room and new, nourishing soil to out out new roots.
“Re-pot your life,” Haynes advises, “and share the plants.”
Foremost to entering a new year is to enter it boldly walking with Christ as we face new challenges.
Regardless of what we plan, Haynes said, we will eventually face a new reckoning, a new fork in the road through 2021, as society moves into a new normal in its emergence from the coronavirus.
“Life does get better and better for the Christian. It doesn’t get easier and easier,” he said. “This journey is a good journey.”