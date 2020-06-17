Like so many other restaurants, A Moveable Feast has gotten creative to keep business flowing.
Two things owner Tanya Sergey implemented in her restaurant are having a special menu on Tuesday and hosting a Father’s Day wine dinner.
Sergey said that the last few months have been some tough ones for her restaurant — especially without FLETC personnel, who make up most of her clientele.
“Frankly, I am surprised that A Moveable Feast Restaurant has made it this far,” Sergey said. “We have heard that they (FLETC) are re-opening around mid-month, so we have our fingers crossed that we can stick it out for a few more weeks.
“While we were doing a fraction of our daily business through take-out, curbside delivery and pre-arranged home delivery, much of that seems to have skittered away with the re-opening of other local restaurants.”
For the last four years, Sergey said the restaurant hosted monthly wine dinners.
“They are typically an amuse bouche — a little treat to have with bubbles, followed by four courses paired with wines,” Sergey said. “We usually bring in a wine rep or a sommelier to provide some wine knowledge, and the courses are carefully paired with the wines.”
When the dining room closed because of the coronavirus, Sergey offered weekly wine dinners for pickup and delivery that customers could purchase with their favorite wine.
Since A Moveable Feast is back open with limited seating, Sergey said she wanted to offer a Father’s Day wine dinner.
“In my mind, a Father’s Day celebration requires a hearty meal filled with delicious and decadent offerings, and includes a little nostalgia,” Sergey said. “This year’s dinner features a fried oyster caesar, crispy pork belly, filet mignon or salmon, and tiramisu.
“I choose dishes to make dad feel like a king, but also included scalloped potatoes — who doesn’t remember their mother’s scalloped potatoes for Sunday dinner after church?”
The Father’s Day dinner will be Saturday, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It’s $75 per person. Reservations and pre-payment are required.
Social distancing protocols are implemented inside the restaurant, and if the customer doesn’t feel comfortable dining-in, there are take-out and delivery options.
“We’ve restricted our seating, we utilize single service items whenever possible, we take every customer’s temperature, we wear masks and gloves and we sanitize everything,” Sergey said.
A Moveable Feast has also introduced Tapas Tuesday Take-Out.
“I needed to come up with creative ways to continue to offer a beautiful and tasty food, and provide something new and fun for people to experience in their homes,” Sergey said. “For Tapas Tuesday Take-Out, I pick a country or region from around the world and prepare seven to 10 small plates of cuisine reflective of that culture.”
She said for every two orders, customers receive a bottle of wine of their choice, and some Topo Chico mineral water — their new favorite way to hydrate.
Sergey said the tapas menus are based on color, taste and texture. This week’s tapas meal included blackened shrimp tacos, stuffed jalapeños, chips and homemade pico de gallo, chipotle lime street corn, homemade guacamole, jalapeño cornbread and flan with Mexican rum crème fraiche.
“I always try to include something savory, something sweet, something salty, something acidic, and something fatty,” Sergey said.
While most tapas are traditionally something, people eat then while having a drink after work, Sergey’s tapas are a little more filling.
“My tapas are enough for dinner, and that is my favorite way to eat,” Sergey said. “I would much prefer to share a handful of appetizers with friends and family than to have a big entrée.”
Tapas Tuesday Take-Out costs $25 per person, and like the Father’s Day wine dinner, reservations and pre-payment are required.
For more information or to make a reservation, call the restaurant at 912-289-9464.