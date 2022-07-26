For decades, retired nurse Lynn Rhyne enthusiastically delivered on the demands of providing excellent patient care. The seventy-two-year-old has enjoyed a satisfying career in nursing that spans 50 years. Throughout her career, she spent 27 years being a nurse educator, including her current role as a continuing education consultant for the Georgia Nurses Association. Despite practicing proper body mechanics, Ms. Rhyne’s long career in the field of nursing eventually led to problems with her right shoulder. She used this shoulder most frequently in lifting, balancing and moving patients around since she is right-handed. By summer 2020, Ms. Rhyne was only able to sleep on her back and suffered great discomfort in performing everyday tasks that involved reaching or lifting with her dominant arm. “I was in pain and afraid I would start dropping things,” she says.
When physical therapy failed to provide relief, Ms. Rhyne sought help from Beau Sasser, M.D., board-certified orthopaedic surgeon at Summit Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Surgery and medical director of the Health System’s Sports Medicine program. Following a medical evaluation and imaging scans, Dr. Sasser determined that Ms. Rhyne was an ideal candidate for total reverse shoulder arthroplasty. “She failed conservative treatments, and her pain was decreasing her quality of life because she could not use her arm,” says Dr. Sasser.
The operation is unlike a conventional shoulder replacement where a device is placed to mimic the normal anatomy of the shoulder. Total reverse shoulder arthroplasty is beneficial when there’s no functioning rotator cuff present. Dr. Sasser explains, “The shoulder joint has to be changed. The ball replacement is instead fit onto the shoulder blade and the cuff is placed on the arm using the deltoid muscle. It’s a tighter fit and compensates for arthritis and loss of the rotator cuff.” Essentially, reverse total shoulder replacement patients are able to rely on the deltoid muscle, instead of the rotator cuff, to power and position their arm. The operation is also computer-assisted. “Preoperative scans allow us to fully understand the anatomy for the surgery. A CT scan and 3D model allows me to confirm anatomy and placement during the operation,” adds Dr. Sasser.
According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, potential candidates for reverse total shoulder replacement may have the following conditions or symptoms.
• A completely torn rotator cuff that cannot be repaired
• A cuff tear arthropathy
•A previous shoulder replacement that was unsuccessful
• Severe shoulder pain and difficulty lifting your arm away from your side or over your head
• A complex fracture of the shoulder joint
• A chronic shoulder dislocation
• A tumor of the shoulder joint
• Other treatments, such as rest, medications, cortisone injections and physical therapy, have not relieved shoulder pain
Ms. Rhyne felt confident in scheduling the reverse shoulder replacement. She says, “Dr. Sasser was professional and caring. He explained the operation to me and allowed me to ask questions.” Managing patient expectations is important. Dr. Sasser states “I have to explain there will be limitations and that the main purpose of the surgery is pain relief. I inform patients that they will regain some range of motion but not necessarily a full range.” Both the April 2021 operation and hospital experience was a success for Ms. Rhyne at Southeast Georgia Health System. “I was impressed with the orthopaedic unit and the nurses on staff,” she says, a meaningful sentiment shared by someone with her own impressive patient care background.
Since her surgery and completing her postoperative rehab, Ms. Rhyne has enjoyed returning back to the many activities she loves like swimming, traveling and playing with her grandchildren. “Dr. Sasser is impressed with the mobility I now have with this shoulder,” she says. In fact, Dr. Sasser is extremely pleased with the outcome so far. He exclaims, “She’s doing excellent and enjoying a full range of motion. She got the home run.”
