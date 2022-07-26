Dr. Sasser and Lynn Ryhne

Lynn Rhyne now has full range of motion following the total reverse shoulder arthroplasty performed by Beau Sasser, M.D., board-certified orthopaedic surgeon at Summit Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Surgery

 Chris Moncus/Provided photo

For decades, retired nurse Lynn Rhyne enthusiastically delivered on the demands of providing excellent patient care. The seventy-two-year-old has enjoyed a satisfying career in nursing that spans 50 years. Throughout her career, she spent 27 years being a nurse educator, including her current role as a continuing education consultant for the Georgia Nurses Association. Despite practicing proper body mechanics, Ms. Rhyne’s long career in the field of nursing eventually led to problems with her right shoulder. She used this shoulder most frequently in lifting, balancing and moving patients around since she is right-handed. By summer 2020, Ms. Rhyne was only able to sleep on her back and suffered great discomfort in performing everyday tasks that involved reaching or lifting with her dominant arm. “I was in pain and afraid I would start dropping things,” she says.

A Reverse Approach

