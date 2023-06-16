“Aye yai yai yai!”
Colorful garments ruffle. Fierce gold coins shingle. Bedazzled jewels and glitter radiate. Sweet wines, hard lemonades and salty pretzels perfume.
It’s joyous. It’s healing. It’s golden.
Golden Isles Belly Dance embodies a group of open-hearted, supportive women, boundless by age and shape. The women dance with liveliness — but the movement is only half the story.
Group leader Elena Harrison was only 7 years old when she faced the pressure to squeeze her body into an unrealistic mold. In her hometown, Voronezh, Russia, a top choreography school evaluated children interested in ballet and selected the best. Although she was selected, the constricting standards of dance hushed her rich dream.
“(At 7 years old,) they told me I needed to lose a few pounds… And my mom said, ‘Well, Elena, it’s either… ice cream or… a ballerina.’ And I said, ‘I think I’ll stick to ice cream,’” Harrison said, laughing.
In 2004, she visited Sea Island as an exchange student to explore her linguistic pursuit. During this time, she met her husband. Harrison later returned to Russia to finish college and await her green card. Soon after, she found an advertisement for belly dancing.
“The immigration process can be so hard… A long-distance relationship can be hard,” Harrison said. “I really fell in love with it (belly dancing). It just took my mind off things. (It) distracted me.”
In 2005, Harrison officially moved to the Golden Isles, and she realized no one was offering belly dancing. After discussing how she missed it, a yoga studio owner inspired her to become an instructor. Now, she has been teaching belly dancing for almost 18 years.
“We have women of all ages and of all shapes and of all forms… We have a very close connection. We call each other the tribe,” Harrison said. “(It’s) more than just dancing, for sure.”
From the Golden Isles Belly Dance, Elena Harrison started the nonprofit Dream So Real in February. This nonprofit, she says, aims to raise dance tuition funds for those who cannot afford it.
Harrison said the organization seeks to inspire individuals to pursue their dreams and fall in love with life again. As a translator and author, Harrison found a way to make her dream come true; she says it is possible to combine both dreams and reality.
The dreams. The pursuit. It’s radiant throughout the group.
Luci Haynes began dancing with the Golden Isles Belly Dance four years ago. Ever since, she says, she has lost weight and toned up. But the group’s support goes beyond her weight loss.
“I’ve been in some bad relationships where I wasn’t allowed to draw attention to myself from the way I looked to the way I acted, and this is bringing me back to the way I was before … being comfortable with my body again (and) not feeling like I should be hiding,” Haynes said.
Haynes was recently diagnosed with lupus.
“Somedays it feels like my bones are being crushed,” Haynes said. “This is my happy place. It’s what I look forward to every week.”
Also impacted by the group’s resilience, member Erica Pierce said she has lost 90 pounds since she joined.
“When I first came, I would dress head-to-toe covered. Then, Elena just made me feel so comfortable and so beautiful about myself,” Pierce said. “I feel amazing. I’m dancing around the house. We’re always having fun.”
Pierce now brings her daughter to the studio and says this group has helped her through confidence battles caused by her reading disorder and body image.
“I want her to have her confidence, and she’s, she’s a plus-size girl,” Pierce said. “Before, she just used to think she wasn’t pretty. I feel like this has made her feel like I am pretty. And I can be a mermaid. And I can be a princess. I can be a unicorn if I want to be. She can be whatever she wants. She loves it.”
Last December, the Golden Isles Belly Dance performed the Christmas show “Dream So Real,” written by Elena Harrison. The play featured a little girl and her journey to pursue her dream of dancing. During the production, Harrison created free recitals for kids. The show included 55 participants.
“I believe that we’re all here. In general, we come here wrapped as a present. And our whole idea is to unwrap it and to share it with the world,” Harrison said.
Next on their journey, the Golden Isles Dance group will have a Goddess Retreat on Jekyll from June 16 to 19. More information can be found at lenamikado.com/schedule.