Hey, are you in fighting mood? I know a few of you are. Two weeks ago I shared about why we need to fight for our families — instead of just fighting with our families. I want to motivate you to fight for your family, to fight to keep your marriage together. Our first reason to fight for marriage and family is because these relationships are not just a good thing, but they are a God thing.
Our second reason to fight is this: if you do not fight for your family, you will slowly lose ground over time. Good relationships do not just happen. It takes trust, communication, lots of love, grace, nurture and care. Just living together does not ensure you will grow closer over time. Some people have lived together in a house for years, but they feel all alone and isolated.
Many young couples assume a marriage will be easy, and they will never grow apart. Years later, they may wake up and feel like they are married to a stranger. They become disappointed and begin to wonder if they just married the wrong person. I once heard a famous celebrity say you should not have to work at your marriage, but it should be easy. The person has been married several times. I want to say, “Catch a clue, dude. Marriage is work. And it is worth it.” It takes two people who are willing to fight to keep their love alive.
The biblical book the Song of Solomon displays the romance of a man and woman, and
follows the course of their relationship. Their love for one another is compared to a vineyard. At one point, the man turns to his beloved and says, “Catch for us the foxes, the little foxes that ruin the vineyards, our vineyards that are in bloom” (Song of Songs 2:15).
When a vineyard is in full bloom and the grapes were ripe, little foxes would come in and steal the fruit. They had to guard the vineyard and chase away the foxes, or the fruit would be stolen. The foxes weren’t big and scary. They were small, quiet, sly and menacing.
Do you see how this relates? How many of our relationships start out with excitement, passion and romance? On the wedding day, it seems that love’s vineyard is in full bloom. The sweet fruit of love fills the air as a young couple commits themselves to one another.
Over time though, the foxes come and seek to steal that fruit away. You know the little foxes, don’t you? All of a sudden, you know longer pursue one another. You constantly fight over finances because you do not have a budget. You do not nurture intimacy and oneness. You hurt one another’s feelings, and resentments begin to build. Men stop telling their wives how beautiful they are, and she no longer feels valuable. Women lose their respect for their husband, and he feels it. Kids come along and the world seems to revolve around changing diapers and driving carpools. What happened to that beautiful vineyard that seemed to be in full bloom on the wedding day? It has been trampled to the ground and over-run by the foxes that have stolen the fruit. Couples wonder what happened to their love. Did they marry the wrong person? And they never stop to consider how they have neglected their vineyard letting their fruit be stolen away one day at a time. A marriage never goes south in one day. It is many days together that bring about the distance and disappointment. Stop! Catch the foxes, and fight. Fight for your marriage because if you do not, you will slowly lose ground over time. And that’s the Word.