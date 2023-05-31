There’s nothing quite like good shrimp. It’s what BJ Egeland, owner of St. Simons Seafood, built her livelihood on.

Wild-caught Georgia shrimp is a brand unto its own, thanks to marketing efforts by local and state organizations to bring attention to the cash crop of the Georgia coast. That popularity isn’t purely brand recognition, however. The crustacean can be found in many other parts of the U.S., but nothing — not even the shrimp from her hometown on the Gulf Coast — beats the Georgia variety.

