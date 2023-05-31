There’s nothing quite like good shrimp. It’s what BJ Egeland, owner of St. Simons Seafood, built her livelihood on.
Wild-caught Georgia shrimp is a brand unto its own, thanks to marketing efforts by local and state organizations to bring attention to the cash crop of the Georgia coast. That popularity isn’t purely brand recognition, however. The crustacean can be found in many other parts of the U.S., but nothing — not even the shrimp from her hometown on the Gulf Coast — beats the Georgia variety.
“It does help that they’re beautiful,” Egeland added.
Holidays are typically busy for St. Simons Seafood at 2463 Demere Road, which sells raw and cooked shrimp along with prepared dishes — although it’s not a sit-down restaurant. Memorial Day is a big holiday, as is the Fourth of July — easily the busiest holiday for practically the entire island.
It’s hard to go wrong buying cooked shrimp or a prepared dish, but if you’re looking for some fresh shrimp to take home and cook, it pays to be a little careful when selecting the right shrimp. She gets hers from Sapelo Shrimping Co., based in Darien, but she had a few tips that apply in any scenario.
When it comes to Georgia white shrimp, a green tint is good and orange is “less good,” she said. She wouldn’t necessarily call it bad, but it’s usually an indication that the crustacean wasn’t put on ice when it should have been.
“Orange is deteriorating,” she said. “I’ve seen it with some who don’t ice it down properly.”
When it comes to cooking shrimp, she also had some wisdom earned through practice.
“The more simple, the better as far as I’m concerned,” Egeland said.
Season the water first and bring it to a boil. Add in the shrimp, and leave the lid closed for 3-5 minutes, depending on how much you have. Egeland sells a lot, so she boils it in batches, but no more than five pounds at a time.
Making a fancy meal is nice, but Egeland said she eats shrimp the same way nearly every day — with cocktail sauce.
“It’s the horseradish, it opens you up,” she said, referring to her sinuses.
She wasn’t ready to give away the secret to her homemade cocktail sauce, but there are a few things to look out for when making your own.
“Fresh horseradish. It has to be fresh, though,” Egeland explained.
Just use your favorite recipe, but like with shrimp, make sure you pay attention to the color. If it’s white, it’s a good, fresh batch of horseradish. If it’s brown, it’s older.