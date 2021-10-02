What is your legacy? What do you want to be known for? In the book of Colossians, the apostle Paul mentions the reputation of the church at Colossae. Paul had not been to this city, but he knew what the word on the street was in regards to this group of faithful Christ followers. They had a reputation. People knew what they were about. So what exactly was it that they were known for?
Paul said, “We have heard of your faith in Christ Jesus and of the love you have for all the saints” (Colossians 1:4). Apparently, they had a faith and love that were worth talking about. They were not just Christians in word only, but they were fully living it out so their love and faith stuck out.
I want a faith that is noticeable, that sticks — a faith worth talking about. I would love to have a faith that is worth hearing about. There are many people who believe in Jesus Christ, but there a few people in life that seem to have an invincible faith. Have you ever met someone like that? I am talking about someone who has a simple and powerful faith in Christ. They just take God at His Word and will not back down, no matter what the odds might seem.
I was recently around an old friend from seminary named Allen. Allen lives out his faith fully. He is humble, he is passionate for God, and there is no mistaking the sincerity of his commitment to Jesus Christ. He is all in, and he fully believes God 100% and it is revealed in a life of absolute trust to the Lord. Allen’s faith is so powerful and passionate that it stirs something inside of you when you are around him. I always walk away thinking, “I want more of that. I want a faith like that.” Allen’s faith is worth talking about. I believe Jesus would welcome all of us to go deeper with Him into faith like that.
The Colossians faith was apparently so great that even the great apostle Paul was impressed. That’s pretty dog-gone good. Just imagine in our day and time that Billy Graham was still alive and he wrote a letter to you or to your church saying that he had heard about your faith. Imagine him writing something like this: “Without a doubt, many have faced some tough times during this season of pandemic and political crisis. People have lost jobs, lost income, lost their lives and some have lost all hope. Not you though. I have heard about your faith even in light of this trying season. You have kept your eyes on Jesus and remained faithful to Him. You continue to hold onto the promises of God with full trust and confidence. You are a great example to God’s people everywhere. Sincerely, Billy Graham.” Do you think you would treasure a letter like that?
They not only had great faith, but the Colossians also had great love. True faith is always lived out in the context of love. It reveals itself in the way that we treat others and deal with others. The Colossians not only believed God, but they loved others. They served others.
Have you ever witnessed a love that was worth talking about? I think of the devotion of Mother Teresa who loved the unlovable. A lowly nun in Calcutta was world renowned because of her incredible heart of service to others. Now that is worth talking about!
Lord, give us a faith and love that is worth talking about. Strengthen our faith so that we simply dare to believe you at all times. Enlarge the capacity of our hearts so we might love in ever greater and selfless ways.
Faith and love — may these be the things we are known for. And that’s the Word.