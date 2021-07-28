Local chef Matthew Raiford wanted to couple his passion for cooking with his appreciation for his culture in his new cookbook “Bress ‘n’ Nyam.” There, he pays homage to his ancestry with more than 100 heirloom recipes that he has collected through generations of family life on a farm.
Raiford said he aimed to create a book that represents the coastal area and the Gullah Geechee people.
The Gullah Geechee people are descendants of enslaved Africans brought to the lower Atlantic coast, and through generations, a unique culture took shape with African retention and distinct music, food and art.
He said he wanted his work to represent the people and the coastal environment in which they lived.
“I wanted to write a cookbook that had a sense of place. There have not been a lot of cookbooks written — about Coastal Georgia, being Gullah Geechee, all of the different people, the reason why we have all of the different foods here, or the importance of the blessing of the fleet,” he said.
Raiford added that the title of the book means “blessed and eat” in Gullah Geechee.
He said he wanted the title to have that “sense of place,” as well, and that it was important to incorporate the Gullah Geechee language because they have been an integral part of the formation of the Georgia Coast.
An interest in cooking came at an early age for Raiford, when a teacher in grade school acted as a catalyst for his long-standing culinary career.
“My show and tell in school always had something to do with food. My sixth-grade teacher gave me a chili recipe, and I have just been stuck with it,” he said. “Living on the farm, food has always just been a part of my life.”
Raiford’s family has been farming their land for generations, since 1874, and wanted the book to reflect that.
He grew up eating seasonal foods that his family cultivated, and he wanted his work to demonstrate the potential of the ingredients sourced from the coast. Soon, he plans to share all of those things with the Literary Guild of St. Simons Island.
From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 5, the Literary Guild will host Raiford in the Casino Theater, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. He will speak about his book, answer questions and sign copies.
Tickets for the book signing event are $10 for nonmembers and free for members.
He said he hopes that, following the pandemic, people can begin to get excited about local cuisine again. He believes the Literary Guild is the perfect environment to assist in that. “Coming out of COVID-19, I want people to enjoy the food that comes from our area. So doing this with the Literary Guild is the ultimate way, right? You have people who love cookbooks, who love reading and who are always thinking about a sense of place with the literature.”
Raiford added that cooking acts as a form of therapy, and he feels a profound sense of peace when in the kitchen.
He said his best advice for beginner chefs is to enjoy the cooking process and feel free to explore with recipes.
“One of my chef mentors taught me to cook with your heart and let it come through your hands,” he said.
“That means realizing that a recipe is a guide, not a rule. You can follow it, but if you feel like you want to tweak it or something, you should do that.”
Gullah Rice recipe:
1 cup red onion, roughly chopped
4 Tbsp bacon grease or butter
1 bell pepper, roughly chopped
2 cloves garlic, smashed and roughly chopped
1 tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp pink Himalayan salt
1 whole habanero pepper
One 28-ounce can of crushed tomatoes
1 3/4 cups vegetable stock
1 cup Carolina Gold Rice or another long-grain rice
In a deep skillet or Dutch oven, sauté the onion in the bacon grease over medium-high heat until it starts to soften (approximately 3 to 4 minutes). Then, add the bell pepper and sauté for another minute or two.
Toss in the garlic, paprika, salt and habanero pepper. Pour in the crushed tomatoes and vegetable stock. Let the vegetable mixture come to a boil.
Stir in the rice and turn the heat down to a simmer and cover.
Every 5 minutes or so over 20 minutes, stir the rice until all the liquid is absorbed. Remove the rice from the heat, taste and add a pinch or two more of salt (to taste). Allow the rice to rest for 5 minutes before serving.
If you want to add meat, sauté sliced smoked or andouille sausage or chicken tenders (cut into chunks) for 5 to 7 minutes before adding the onion. For shrimp, add peeled and deveined shrimp during the last 5 minutes of cooking.