For Eli Rowell, the theatre bug bit early. At just 10 years old, the St. Francis Xavier Catholic School student started attending summer camps hosted by Golden Isles Arts and Humanities two years ago.
And now, he’s polishing his lines for one of drama’s greatest characters — Tiny Tim. The pure-hearted character at the center of Charles Dickson’s classic tale, “A Christmas Carol,” is one that Eli is excited to share with audiences when curtains rise on the annual production on today.
“I’m nervous but also excited for opening night because I think I’ve got all my lines down but still working on kinks,” he said.
A few kinks and a bit of nerves would be expected if Eli just had the key role of Tiny Tim. In reality, he’s helming multiple characters.
“I play Tiny Tim, Turkey boy, Boy Scrooge, Eli and Narrator,” he explained.
It’s a challenge for sure, but he’s been working through them, as any consummate professional would.
“Rehearsals have been rough, giving me some challenges to overcome but I’m trying my best,” he said.
Krysta Lee can understand that. At 14, she’s been involved with the show for a few years.
“I was a part of the show prior to the pandemic when I was 10 and 11,” she said. “I wanted to rejoin because I love the story and I love telling the story through this medium.”
This year, she will be tackling the roles of the Charwoman and the Ghost of Christmas Past. Like the rest of the cast and crew, Krysta has been dedicating countless free hours to rehearsals and memorization. It started with auditions back in August.
“The audition process is very beneficial to the show because our director was looking for different things and people she wants for the show,” she said. “It’s beneficial for the actors as well by showing us what the production will call for,” she said.
Rehearsals began in earnest in October. And since then, they’ve been working on refining their skills to present the best show possible. Krysta is thrilled to showcase their hard work.
“I’m excited for opening night because we are putting this show on for the people. The feeling of finally sharing something that you are really proud of is exhilarating,” she said. “The story of ‘A Christmas Carol’ is truly a classic that gets many into the holiday spirit. The cast of the show would love to share that spirit with the rest of the community.”
While there are several youngsters in the cast, there are plenty of adults who have also been called to the stage. Addie Pittman, who will portray Mrs. Cratchit and a Gentlewoman along with a narrator, is one of these. Not new to the acting world, she is a newcomer to the Ritz’s stage.
“This is my first year doing ‘A Christmas Carol’ at the Ritz. I was very involved in theater in another state. Since moving to the area in 2020, I’ve been anxiously waiting for the perfect opportunity to be involved in local theater again. I am thrilled to be part of this amazing production,” she said.
The other cast members and director, Heather Heath, have welcomed her with open arms. Pittman hopes the community will offer the same support by turning out for one of the multiple performances.
“Although the story of Scrooge is one known by almost everyone, the story is such an important reminder that the spirit of Christmas — love, joy, kindness — is still out there waiting to be shared and accepted by all,” she said. “I believe that those who see this production will be reminded that this season is truly the most wonderful time of year.”
If Christmas cheer is not enough incentive — Bryan Thompson has another reason for audience members to attend.
“Come see a real old guy, who has aged into the role, run around, yell... and maybe fall off the stage while trying to show off to his age group,” he offered.
Thompson, of course, is once again reprising his lead role of Ebenezer Scrooge. His performances have fueled the show for more than 20 years — right after he married the director.
“I first did ‘A Christmas Carol’ three weeks after Heather and I were married. Our vows stated that I would ‘promise to love, honor, cherish and do Scrooge every year until Heather formally releases me,’” he said.
At this point, Thompson, a former mayor of Brunswick, has become inextricably linked to the local ‘Carol.’
“In fact, I’m not even asked if I will do it. I usually find out I’m in it again when I read about it in The Brunswick News,” he teased.
Thompson may be reading that for years to come, certainly if Heath has anything to say about it.
“I couldn’t do it without that mean old man, Bryan Thompson. He’s an amazing Scrooge and embodies not only the miserly curmudgeon but the man he who is transformed into one full of joy. It makes me smile every time I watch him,” she said.
While she naturally has a special place in her heart for the star (i.e. her husband), she’s equally proud of the entire cast. Each year, the group she assembles always manages to blow her, and audiences, away.
“I am very excited about this cast. We have a few returning cast members, but the majority are new to the show … some new to being on stage. But they are all working so hard and giving it their all and that will definitely show in the final product. It’s challenging as most are playing at least 2 different characters and all narrate the story as well. And they are doing a great job,” she said.
And while the story itself is nearly 180 years old, the message is just as relevant now as it was in Victorian England.
“I think we all want to know that we can be redeemed, that we can be given a second chance, if needed. The message is also timeless — how we behave in this world and to our fellow man is ultimately what the season is all about. We should always “open our shut up hearts freely” and treat others as we would like to be treated — not just at Christmas but every day of the year,” Heath said.