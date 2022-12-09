For Eli Rowell, the theatre bug bit early. At just 10 years old, the St. Francis Xavier Catholic School student started attending summer camps hosted by Golden Isles Arts and Humanities two years ago.

And now, he’s polishing his lines for one of drama’s greatest characters — Tiny Tim. The pure-hearted character at the center of Charles Dickson’s classic tale, “A Christmas Carol,” is one that Eli is excited to share with audiences when curtains rise on the annual production on today.

