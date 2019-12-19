A Christmas Carol returning to Ritz

Krysta Lee may be young, but she’s quite an experienced thespian. The 11-year-old has been performing with Golden Isles Arts and Humanities’ summer camps for several years.
Once the theatre bug bit, Krysta didn’t want to stop. So when the call went out for actors to participate in the annual staging of “A Christmas Carol,” she jumped at the chance.
“I auditioned and got several parts last year. This year, I’m the Ghost of Christmas Past and the doll vendor,” she said.
Krysta has joined a number of performers — of various ages and experience levels — to present the Charles Dickens’ classic. One of those being the star, Bryan Thompson, the former mayor of Brunswick, who is reprising his role as Ebenezer Scrooge.
For a budding actress like Krysta, sharing the stage is inspiring.
“You get to meet all of these people who share the same passion as you. It feels like a huge family,” she said.
Michael Gallace, who is playing the role of Bob Crachit this year, agrees.
“It’s a beautiful production and a really great show sends that sends out such an amazing message this time of year,” he said. “The young actors are doing great job. And of course, Mr. Thompson is fantastic. It’s entertaining and just a great way to spend the Christmas holidays.”
The play, first published in 1843, details the transformation of a miserly Scrooge into a person teeming with the Christmas spirit. It also shares the message of the importance of family and generosity, something that is as relevant for audiences today as it was more than 170 years ago.
Buckey Knight, who plays Old Fezziwig, Topper and a ghostly apparition, joined the cast with his children, Gyorgi (playing Peter Cratchit) and Julia (Tiny Tim). The Knights have bonded further through the production and all appreciate the message it shares.
“We heard about (‘A Christmas Carol’) through Facebook originally and (the kids) participated. But I went to every rehearsal and watched every show so I thought I might as well do it this year. We tried to get my wife too but she said she was too busy getting all of us ready,” he said with a laugh.
“But it was a real eye opener because (the play) really set the tone for how we celebrate Christmas. It’s a story of charity and sharing with others. I would encourage anyone who wants a renewed sense of the Christmas spirit to come see it.”
The cast has a few productions under its belt. They started shows last weekend and will return to the stage of the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick this weekend. Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. There will also be a 3 p.m. Sunday show.
For Heather Heath, the director and real life wife of the aforementioned Scrooge, this year’s production continues GIAH’s tradition of sharing the story — a tale that she feels is truly timeless.
“It resonates because it tells us that the spirit of Christmas should live within us always — not just at this festive season of the year but in the past, the present and the future. When we see someone as miserable and miserly as Scrooge transform we know that it is possible for anyone to do so,” she said.
The talents of the local actors and their ability to bring the story to life is another draw. Heath hopes that the community will turn out this weekend to support their hard work.
“The story is timeless and the production I hope is filled with ghosts and humor and tenderness and redemption. I think it’s special for folks to see all these local actors share their talent in telling the story,” Heath said.
Of course, Thompson’s contribution has become a key piece in the annual puzzle.
“He is Scrooge. I have many people ask if he’s the one playing Scrooge, and when I say yes, they say ‘Then I’ll be there!,” she said.