The Hot Grill Tour will be making a stop in Brunswick this weekend to perform at Port City Park. Three country musicians from Nashville will take the stage Sunday at the new venue.
The Kernal, Cotton Clifton and Riley Downing will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at Port City Park with tickets for $15 for adults and free for children. The event will feature country tunes and barbecue fare provided by South of Heaven BBQ.
Elizabeth Piazza, the COO and creative director of Port City Partners, said the park is unique because it allows people to gather and enjoy each other’s company in an open setting.
“It is important that the community has a place to gather outdoors and enjoy what makes the Golden Isles so special — our people,” she said.
Port City Park is a multi-purpose event space in the heart of downtown Brunswick. The venue features a newly landscaped lawn to host live entertainment, food trucks and other special occasions.
Elizabeth Piazza said the park’s construction aligns with the company’s motto that focuses on enjoying the spaces in which one lives and works.
“Port City Partners’ motto is Live. Work. Play.,” she said. “The park is an intimate space that offers a platform for neighbors and the community to thrive and play in downtown Brunswick.”
The Hot Grill Tour aims to provide the atmosphere of a backyard show bringing people together for a night of country food and music.
In honor of the Hot Grill Tour, Port City Partners will be raffling off an outdoor grill for anyone that has purchased a ticket to the concert.
Brad Piazza, founder and CEO of Port City Partners, said the park’s best feature is that it can be the setting for so many different occasions.
“The beauty of Port City Park is that it is a blank canvas for each guest to paint their own event,” he said.
He added that the park is the perfect place to enjoy friends and family, whether it be a birthday party, family reunion, concert, worship service, or even a wedding celebration.
Port City Partners looks forward to having the space grow as the community dictates, he said.
Brad Piazza believes Summer is the best time to gather with friends and loved ones outdoors, and he is excited that the park will offer a space to do that, he said.
“We are thrilled to provide an environment for downtown Brunswick to get together, enjoy music and take in the last days of summer,” he said.
He added that the park is a venue that allows children to safely run around, parents to sit and enjoy one another, and groups of all ages to co-mingle downtown.
He said that due to the success of their first concert event, they were excited for the opportunity to host three more musicians.
“We had so much fun with the concert in May that we thought we should do it again with The Kernal and his Hot Grill Tour gang,” he said.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit smallfry.eventbrite.com.