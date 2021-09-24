So full disclosure — I’m a child of the 90s, and as such, I came of age during a unique era. That is particularly true in the world of music.
Other decades seemed to be more defined by a particular genre. You had the bop of the 50s, the rock of the 60s, the disco of the 70s and the hair bands of the 80s. Clean and simple, right?
Well, then the 90s come along, and much like the generation it spawned, it created some confusion (I mean, I still don’t know if I qualify as “Gen Y,” a “Millennial,” or are they the same thing?) The 90s gave you some classic pop queens — everything from Madonna to Janet, Mariah Carey to Britney Spears. On the flip side, you had the grunge scene, which blessed us with Nirvana, Alice in Chains and Soundgarden. And we cannot forget rap which gave us Snoop Dogg, 2Pac and Georgia’s own, Outkast.
But I would be remiss if I didn’t mention one more style that really served up some solid gold in the 1990s — country. Y’all — Garth Brooks, Travis Tritt, George Strait.
And if you claim to be a 90s kid and don’t know every word to Reba McEntrye’s “Fancy,” I’m going to have to revoke your proverbial card.
I mean, future generations will be hard-pressed to replicate this time — let alone, one up it.
As such, you can imagine my excitement when I received a press release announcing that a performer from this glorious era was going to host a show right here in Brunswick. Deana Carter is coming to the Ritz Theatre on Oct. 9. Yes, that Deana Carter ... the “We Danced Anyway,” “Did I Shave My Legs for This?” Deana Carter. The very same that crooned “Strawberry Wine,” as I desperately tried to capture it by holding a tape recorder near our home speaker. (Kids today will never know this struggle.)
But yes, Deana Carter is performing in Brunswick. She’ll be giving an acoustic performance which will feature both her powerful voice and guitar skills.
In addition to her multi-platinum album, she’s also been honored for her songwriting, nabbing CMA and Grammy nominations for Song of the Year for co-penning (along with Matraca Berg) “You and Tequila,” which was performed by Kenny Chesney.
In addition to Carter’s performance, the audience will also be treated to the music of Sparta, Ga., native Faren Rachels, who will be the opening act.
In November of 2017, Rachels released the self-titled EP, “Faren Rachels” and joined Luke Combs on his fall tour. During this time, Rolling Stone named her one of 2018’s new country “artists to watch.”
It’s definitely going to be one to remember. The doors will open at 7 with the music starting at 8 p.m. General admission seated tickets are $35 and are available at freshtix.com. For Freshtix ticketing support, call 678-701-6114.