The sky was an ethereal shade of blue. Even more than 1,000 miles away from New York City, the sky was the same color — a color I will never forget.
I had just started my first semester of junior college in my hometown — Enterprise, Alabama. As I’m sure it is with most 18-year-olds, I saw a world filled with excitement and promise before me. I had no idea what it meant to be an adult — how expensive tires are or how much insurance costs. I didn’t even know what I wanted to do professionally other than “write,” (to which most responded with a smile that said, “yeah, good luck with that, kid.”)
As I walked into my first class — English 101 — right before 9 a.m. the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, I heard snippets of conversations. A plane (I envisioned a small sightseeing craft) had hit the World Trade Center. A tragedy, for sure, but an accident, no doubt.
But then, reality very much came crashing down. My distraught teacher spoke in rapid bursts: Something was wrong. Her sister who works in the Pentagon called and it seemed there was some sort of attack.
And it was — 19 al-Queda terrorists made missiles of airplanes and bored through the very heart of America. The targets were New York City and Washington, D.C., but ripples reverberated across the nation. Everyone has their own story of watching that awful day unfold.
As for me, I left school and went home. My mother and I watched in horror as blackness billowed into the Manhattan skyline. We saw the desperate people who decided to jump rather than face the flames and the valiant firefighters pouring into the building in an attempt to save them. And, of course, we watched live as the towers fell. It was — and still is — beyond comprehension.
That evening, my father came home. Ever the calm, cool, collected attorney (then a judge), I hoped he’d be able to offer some reassurance, to put it into perspective in a way that I could understand. As my brain grappled with the right question to ask, I murmured, “are we going to be OK?”
“Dude (his pet name for me courtesy of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), I don’t know,” he answered.
His uncertainty sent ice water pulsing through my veins. I can’t recall being that frightened before or since. Like everyone else, I sat glued to the television (the birth of the 24 hour news cycle) anxiously awaiting the next attack.
It didn’t come, of course. But something else did — hope. It rose from the mangled metal of lower Manhattan. It rose from a scorched field in Pennsylvania, where a plane full of heroes chose death to go down fighting in order to to protect their fellow citizens on the ground. In the days following 9/11, everyday people flooded to the remains of the World Trade Center to dig the survivors out with their bare hands. They hugged. They cried. And they carried each other out of one of the bleakest moments in American history.
I’ve been to New York City many times since 9/11. I’ve toured the museum multiple times. I’ve listened to recordings those poor passengers left on the answering machines of loved ones. I’ve seen the displays of personal items still covered in soot nearly 20 years later. And I’ve seen the wall of faces that never returned home. If you don’t cry, you’re made of stronger stuff than me. But I’ve also seen the resilience and determination that 9/11 sparked — of course, in New York, but also across the country.
And it did even more than just urge a nation to rebuild — it urged us to love. The country came together, to walk together in a way I’ve never seen before and out of the darkness we found light.
There’s never really been a moment like 9/11, though the cloud of unease that has hovered over us these past few months feels similar. It’s not the same, of course. There are many differences. A mask would have been of no use to those who boarded United Airlines Flight 175. We can’t drop bombs on a microbe the way we did Afghanistan. But there’s one thing that is the same — it’s only through loving one another that we will find our way out of this darkness. And it’s only through lifting each other up — the way we did those September days — that we’ll be able to move forward.