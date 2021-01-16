If there was ever anything difficult about The Gathering Place’s 707 Bible study program for teens, it was two little letters: A.M.
It has always been a challenge for the sixth through 12th-grade students to rise — sometimes before the sun is up — to meet with adult leaders and classmates. But last spring they were hit with something even tougher as the coronavirus crossed the ocean and shut down everything from their schools to meeting places.
Those early morning sessions are continuing, however, as the students and their leaders adjusted and adapted to meet the challenge, said Jennifer Meyers, who coordinates the program for The Gathering Place.
A leader herself, Meyers said there are now 630 students in the program and that includes at least one husband and wife team, Raleigh and Jacob Kitchens, who lead 707 groups. Jacob Kitchens and Waite Thomas moved their group of boys to an outdoor table at Sweet Mama’s and kept going, said Stan Robinson, who describes his role as doing “back channel” work for the group.
Formerly, Robinson said, he cooked breakfast for the group at St. Simons United Methodist Church’s Thorpe Building, but they began looking for another place to meet once meeting inside became problematic under the COVID-19 protocols that say outside is best, but if not meet inside with mask while socially distancing.
All are still showing up even thought they’re 16. Typically, some groups lose a member or two once boys get their driving licenses, but not this group, he said.
“Our observation is these guys are committed. They’re all in,’’ Robinson said.
The group didn’t use the virus as an excuse to stop meeting, he said, but instead said, “Let’s do this because of COVID.”
Don Maxey and Eliot VanOtteren also formerly met at Sweet Mama’s albeit inside in what Maxey said was a small space.
“I’m fortuante, I’ve got the outdoor farmer’s market,’’ he said of his business off the north end of the airport. They simply moved under the shelter there and kept meeting, but the weather has been an impediment. When it has, Maxey has switched the venue to his Uncle Don’s Fresh Market nearby.
“There’s been three times when it was raining sideways or too cold. We’ve come in here and gone to the very back,’’ he said.
There he has a big, vacant room where the boys can sit in a wide circle six feet apart, Maxey said.
In his and VanOtteren’s case, it was no time to surrender to the coronavirus.
“This is their last year with us. They’re seniors,’’ Maxey said, and he, VanOtteren and their half a dozen young charges wanted to see it through having been together since they were sixth-graders.
Maxey said he also admires VanOtteren’s commitment considering he is now married and the father of two young children.
“He started a year or two out of college,’’ and stuck with it, Maxey said. “That’s impressive.”
But in the first meeting of the year, only John Beimler and Joseph Davenport attended and Maxey led it alone. They caught up on what had happened over the long Christmas break. Joseph had been ill during the beak, not with COVID, but his family had to cancel some planned travel. Maxey said he would deliver the lesson he had ready at a later date.
Meyers said a lot of groups have been compelled to move to new meeting places especially those who met at restaurants that were forced to close because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Some are meeting at the pavilion at the pier and others at the pavilion at Gascoigne Bluff, she said.
“They’ve been meeting at some of the picnic tables there,’’ she said.
Some of the restaurants with outdoor seating let them get takeout food and eat there and some parents are doing breakfast rotations at their homes, Meyers said.
The 707 leaders still try when possible to continue supporting the restaurants that had allowed them to meet for sometimes as long 30 to 45 minutes, she said.
Some have adopted a sort of tailgating practice sitting in the open hatches of SUVs or on actual tailgates, Meyers said. A group that had met inside at Sandy Bottom Bagels now gathers in the parking lot, she said.
Meyers has been at it a long time herself. Her first 707 group has graduated from college and she now leads a group of eighth graders, she said.
Before she went to work at the Gathering Place about 18 months ago, Meyers was a Methodist youth minister and, when leading youth, things can change rapidly and, she said, “You learn how to pivot.”
Some people could have been left by the wayside because of those changes, but Meyers said the opposite has been true.
“Because we’ve had to pivot and do something different we’ve had people get engaged and learn more about The Gathering Place and 707,’’ she said.