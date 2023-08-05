The start of the school year is always a hectic time for kids. It’s when you’re setting the stage for the next phase of life. Those issues seem to have been magnified post-COVID, but 707 groups offer a grounding influence in a turbulent time.
Groups are assembled from students entering the sixth grade, and ideally stick together through high school, said Camille Hannah, fundraising events coordinator and associate director of discipleship for The Gathering Place.
It’s important to have even a brief time for kids to talk to each other face-to-face. Even though the internet can provide a certain level of interaction, being physically isolated can have a negative impact on kids. Hannah says it’s encouraging to see kids learn just how much they have in common with others when they sit down and talk with them in person.
“In sixth grade, some of the problems seem small: ‘Does this girl like me back,’ or ‘I have to clean my room.’ By 18 or 19, they’re asking who they are, wondering what they’re going to do with their lives,” Hannah said. “We don’t want them to go through that alone.”
The Gathering Place tasks group leaders with coming up with a Christian message for the day, something with a “Sunday school flavor,” Hannah said. It doesn’t have to be directly Bible-related, but the primary discussion of the meeting should relate back to dealing with issues with a Christian mindset.
“As they get older, a lot of those revolve around dating,” Hannah said.
But the adult leaders aren’t expected to adhere to a strict plan. If one of the group members wants to address something — disagreements with parents, problems with siblings or friends or a divorce in the family — she said the focus will usually shift toward helping to support and uplift that individual.
Around 700 students are signed up as of Wednesday, she said, and 98 sixth-graders, which is close to the average of 100-120 new students a year. Of those, around 80-90 kids stay with the program through high school graduation.
707 groups meet in the mornings in any number of locations — from coffee shops to churches to the St. Simons Island Pier to a student’s home. They start with a quick breakfast and talk about life — personal issues, family life, school, whatever topic comes up.
School has long been a source of stress for young children, even before the COVID-19 pandemic. Surveying high school students in 2022, after government-mandated lockdowns and school closures had largely been lifted, 44% reported they persistently felt sad or hopeless during the past year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Seven is a recurring number in the program outside of the name. Groups always meet at 7:07 a.m. A study done by the Barna Group found seven positive adult Christian figures can make the difference between whether a child holds onto their faith into adulthood or falls away, Hannah said.
“We’re giving them two of those adults right here,” Hannah said.
Learning how to fit in and understand others is important, but just as important for The Gathering Place is that kids find some identity through faith in God.
They’re selected based on where the participants live, primarily. Some groups are made up of kids who go to the same school or live in the same parts of town. Sometimes a group is assembled of students with similar interests, like in the cases of sports teams, but most are selected so students in the group are exposed to new people from different backgrounds. But Hannah said the selection team is careful to make sure each student has some friends in their group.
For David Herndon, guiding a group of boys through their school life and into young men was an unforgettable experience. He was a leader of the same group for seven years, but by the time it was over he had to step away to be with his own growing family.
The two years or so of the group’s existence was an exercise in patience, he said. “Herding cats,” was the term he used for dealing with middle school boys. After the first few years, after the group has really bonded and begun to trust one another, he said adults and other members of the group make a real difference in each other’s lives.
“You don’t feel like you’re leading them so much as walking alongside them,” Herndon said.
The group is still close, he said, even after they’ve all graduated from college. He still gets regular calls from members of the group.
Both of Cindy Stephenson’s children went through 707 groups from sixth grade through high school graduation.
“My son didn’t want to get up to go to classes, but he always got up early to go to 707,” Stephenson said.
She now leads a 707 group, and sees what all the hype was about. There are just some things kids won’t tell their parents or might be too embarrassed to tell their friends, she said. But they’ll talk to their 707 leaders or fellow group members. Her girls started off just wanting to come to the group for a free Chick-fil-A breakfast and to chat, but now, entering high school, they actually are excited to do more, to learn about the Bible and talk about life.
“It’s a good way for kids to get together and have a good core group they can count on,” Stephenson said. “Life is tough for kids these days. They deal with a lot more than we did.”
The 707 program is full of stories like that, Hannah said. She recalls group members showing her photos of the same group in sixth grade and again in college. In one case, a girls’ 707 group all served as maids of honor in each other’s weddings.
For more information on joining a group, visit thegp.org/707groups. There’s also information on joining as an adult leader. The help is sorely needed. Quoting from the book of Matthew, Hannah said, “The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few.”
“It might seem like a huge undertaking, and it is, but there’s some autonomy (in groups),” Hannah said.
The Gathering Place does carefully vet all adult leaders. They are mandatory reporters, she said. While anything the student discuss among themselves remains confidential, adult leaders are required to report anything that leads them to believe a student suffers from depression or might harm themselves.
But why all the sevens?
“I have no idea,” Hannah laughed. “I tell people it looks good on a clock.”