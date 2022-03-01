Spring has seemingly sprung in the Golden Isles. Despite Monday’s dreary weather, the forecast looks promising for the coming weekend’s festivities.
That’s good news for the organizers of Skylark’s 13th Annual Walk for Life. It will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at North Glynn Park Walking Track in Brunswick.
The annual fundraiser allows walkers to garner pledges to support the work of Skylark, a non-profit which offers free sexually transmitted disease testing as well as services for women facing pregnancy.
And while the deadline is fast approaching teams and pledges are still being sought. Registration is available at helloskylark.com/walk.
Not only do participants get the satisfaction of helping a worthy cause — they also have the opportunity to win prizes. This year’s haul include bicycles, smart watches, 55-inch television sets, Adirondack chairs, woodblock cutlery sets, Apple earbuds and more.
In addition to the goodies, walkers who raise a minimum of $1,500 in sponsorships will receive an invitation to Skylark’s Champions for Life Club dinner event this summer.
The bar has been set high, as the Brunswick center more than doubled its total raised from previous years in 2021.
Recognition will go to the Top Walker, Top Team, and on the day of the event, one team will receive the Skylark Spirit award for the most enthusiasm on Saturday.
Christy Carter, director of growth and events at Skylark, says that the organization is looking forward to another successful event.
“We’re grateful for the hundreds of participants that will take part in the Walk. In today’s culture, we need now more than ever for Champions for Life to work together bringing hope and healing to women, men and teens in Glynn County,” Carter said.
All funds benefit the Skylark Clinic in Brunswick, Mobile Unit, BRAVEheart Teen Initiative Program as well as life skills programs offered to the community.
To register your team, go to www.helloskylark.com/walk. For more information, email christy@helloskylark.com or call 912-234-0231.