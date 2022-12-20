Dear Dr. Wallace: I’ve been dating the same girl for nearly a year, and we are both juniors in high school. We get along great, and I even have a good relationship with her parents — or should I say I used to have a pretty good relationship with her parents!
The change occurred because we attended one of our school’s sporting events and then went out as part of a group for pizza afterwards. The game was awesome, so we talked about it for quite a while, and we lost track of time. We were not drinking alcohol or doing anything negative; we were just hanging out and talking and enjoying our pizza.
Then, to my horror, I noticed that we were four minutes past her curfew time, so I quickly got her into my car and immediately drove her home. She arrived at her home exactly 12 minutes past her curfew! Both her parents were not amused to say the least, and they let me know this when we arrived. They scolded her and told me to take off and not come back anytime soon!
Later I found out from my girlfriend that she’s grounded for the next six weeks! She said her father gave her a full week of grounding for every two minutes she was late, which adds up to six weeks!
Let’s just say I find this extremely excessive, and my girlfriend is very, very upset over this. Not only can she not date me during the six weeks, but also, she can’t go out with her friends either. Her parents are extremely strict and although we’ve both appealed to them and apologized to them, they don’t seem inclined to budge on this matter at all.
What can we do to get our “sentence” reduced? — We Were Only 12 Minutes Late, via email
We Were Only 12 Minutes Late: There’s likely little you can do at this point to change things, so take this as a very tough lesson learned. Many parents have curfews and how stringently they enforce them varies.
You knew the rules in advance, but you did not know what the punishment was going to be for breaking them. The lesson here is to not break rules, especially rules set by your girlfriend’s parents.
In the future, I’d suggest that you set an alarm on your phone or watch to alert you well in advance of the curfew. Once this punishment period expires you most definitely do not want to repeat this infraction.
Another thought occurred to me. Once you both realized you were four minutes late already, a telephone call from your girlfriend to her parents right at that moment might have helped a little. At least her parents would have known very quickly what the situation was and that might have slightly buffered their reaction upon your arrival at their home. But in any case, you must never come close to missing her curfew again.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’m a bright enough student; I study hard, pay attention and participate in class. But when it comes to tests, I get so nervous that it’s hard for me to concentrate and I often underperform to my abilities.
This results in me ending up with about one full letter grade lower than what I think I should be achieving, especially in math and science classes for some reason. I’m totally frustrated! Is there anything I can do about this? — Test-Challenged, via email
Dear Test-Challenged: Approach your teachers or professors in these subjects and have an honest discussion about this exact topic. Ask them for their suggestions and ideas that might help you.
One possible thing that may help you is to create a “practice test” that you can work on at home repeatedly. Either create one yourself or ask your instructors if they have any old tests that you could use for this purpose.
Nearly all instructors enjoy seeing their students do well and will go out of their way to accommodate sincere requests to create improvements or overcome challenges.
Being open and honest will help you in this regard and may allow you to be more relaxed and focused during tests.
Also, various studies have shown that relaxing and being distracted by something else in the 10 to 15 minutes before a big exam often yields better results than fretting and studying right up until walking into the exam.
As with most things in life, repeated rehearsal practice is very important. Once steady and ongoing practice lets you know you can do something to a valuable level, it’s much easier to repeat that output as needed in the future.