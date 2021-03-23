Nurses honored with DAISY Award
Southeast Georgia Health System recently presented the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses to Jenny Grantham, R.N., and Nancy Hooker, R.N., in recognition of the kindness and compassion they provide their patients.
A registered nurse and assistant nurse manager in the health system’s maternity care center at the Brunswick hospital, Hooker was nominated for the award by her patient, Maci Hobby, who gave birth to a baby girl while in Hooker’s care.
Jenny Grantham is a registered nurse in the health system’s cancer care center in Brunswick. She was nominated for the DAISY Award by patient Victoria Certain, whom she sees regularly for treatment.
Nurses can be nominated for the DAISY Award online at sghs.org/daisy-award, or nominations may be placed in DAISY boxes located throughout the health system’s Brunswick and Camden hospitals. A committee consisting of health system team members, including clinical and non-clinical staff, leadership, medical staff and board members, review the nominations and determine the DAISY Award recipient(s). The awards are given quarterly throughout the year.
— The Brunswick News