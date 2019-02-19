Leon Crews
Charles “Leon” Crews, 77, beloved husband of 40 years to Mary Mosley Crews, entered into rest at 7:02 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Mr. Crews was a native of Brunswick, Ga., a graduate of Glynn Academy and attended Brunswick Junior College. Leon was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving on the USS Vulcan. He was a master plumber, and longtime member of Pipefitters Local 150, in Augusta, as well as being a member of Local 177, in Brunswick. He was also a member of the American Legion. Leon was a Columbia County resident for the past 42 years.
Leon was known as a very dedicated family man. He loved being productive, and spending time with his lifelong “sweetheart,” Mary. He enjoyed working and was known by all to do his jobs right the first time. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father.
In addition to his wife, Mary, he is survived by his three daughters, Lavonda Hiott, Amanda Hollimon (Terrell) and Rhonda Smith (Brad); his five grandchildren, Charles (Nicollette) Madison, Jorrie, Mason and Nathan; his sisters, Charlotte Brown and Carol McClantock; a brother, John Hamilton; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Platt’s Belair Road Chapel, with the Rev. Dwaine French officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
