Two decades ago downtown Macon was not a destination.
It was a dark, dangerous place with one restaurant open after dark, giving residents few reasons to go downtown.
Nowadays, the downtown area is bustling after dark, with restaurants, breweries, shops and other businesses catering to the many residents who now live what were once vacant buildings.
A group of business leaders from Brunswick recently traveled to Macon to learn what the city did to transform it’s downtown from a place to be avoided into a destination after dark. They left after the daylong trip with the belief the city’s ongoing efforts to convert vacant buildings into living space downtown is a step in the right direction.
Mathew Hill, director of the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority, said he had several takeaways from the trip.
All of the big financial incentives were handled by a nonprofit organization created to attract new residents to downtown Macon and that none of the redevelopment would have happened without tax credits.
Hill said he would support a study similar to one conducted in Macon that helped determine the path the business community would take to create more lofts and apartments in vacant or underutilized buildings.
The group also learned about the incentives used to encourage growth downtown.
Incentives offered in Macon include a revolving equity fund using charitable gifts to infuse capital into shovel-ready projects. A bond revenue fund in partnership with the Bibb County Development Authority was created to bridge the capital gap in residential projects. And a transitional property fund was created for buying and stabilizing key properties.
So many buildings have been converted into new residential lofts and storefronts in Macon that a new program was created to help developers with smaller projects. The Developer’s Academy is designed for novices with no real estate investment or development experience to gain enough knowledge to start their own real estate projects.
Another key to the renaissance in downtown Macon is the close relations established with Mercer University. The downtown area has become an attractive, fun place for college students to live and spend their free time. Hill and other business leaders believe a similar relationship with the College of Coastal Georgia needs to be strengthened.
The group returned to Brunswick energized and encouraged with the lessons learned in Macon that they hope to use with similar success.
“I think it was a very good visit,” Hill said. “Macon does things different that everyone else.”