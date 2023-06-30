ATLANTA — A group of parents has filed a federal lawsuit challenging Georgia legislation limiting medical care for transgender children, two days before the law is due to take effect.

Senate Bill 140, which prevents Georgians under 18 from obtaining gender-affirming hormone replacement therapy or surgery, is scheduled to take effect Saturday. The lawsuit, filed late Thursday, is seeking a preliminary injunction in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia to stop that from happening.

