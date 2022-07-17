One of amateur golf’s premier tournaments took place on the Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club for the first time.
Spanning from 15 different states across the southern region of the country, the SGA brought their tournament to one of the country’s most scenic golf venues.
For four years, Sea Islands Director of Golf Brannen Veal and SGA’s executive director Andy Priest had been in steady contact about bringing golf’s premier amateur tournament to the southeast coast.
“Sea Island is an iconic resort/venue that has hosted National Championships, PGA Tour events for a long long time,” Priest said. “We have been working on this for a long long time. Finally we were able to get it to where it made sense with the resort and us. The Plantation course was under construction kind of right as we were confirming the championship. We had the flexibility to either Seaside or Plantation, based upon future plans for Seaside.
“There was some talk back in 2018 when we booked this that there may be some renovations going on Seaside, so we kept the Plantation course in our back pocket as a backup option. The nature of the golf business right now, we had to flip back over to this course. It has been a fun set up for us, the players have enjoyed it. It really is the first major men’s amateur championship that has been contested on Plantation. As far as the elite amateur golfers, this is the first one that we are aware of.”
Being the first time Sea Island’s Plantation course hosted such a highly regarded amateur event, Priest said the feedback from the 156 players was great to hear.
“I think the players have enjoyed something different,” Priest. “Some of these players have played in the SEC or other amateur events down here, but most of them have never played the Plantation course. It is just a different feeling.”
Although the SGA is booked through the 2027 year, Priest would love to come back to Sea Island in the future for another marquee tournament.
“We try not to ask clubs more than once every 10 years so we would love to come back obviously and have those conversations about when we could return,” Priest said. “We have our junior championship that can fill in which is different…we will just keep talking and see what comes. We would love to certainly bring this championship back.”
Out on Plantation, golfers shot low all week, using the advantage of soft lies due to mother nature making her guest appearances in the late afternoons.
Fast forwarding to Saturday’s final round, the final threesome included David Ford (UNC), Caleb Surratt (Tennessee) and clubhouse leader Mason Williams (Georgia Southern).
Williams held a three-shot lead over Ford to begin the day, but quickly saw his lead evaporate after six holes when Ford took the lead on a Williams bogey putt.
That’s when Ford started to register that he had a chance to win this tournament and crown himself as the 116th Southern Amateur champion.
Through 11 holes of play, the threesome were all tied at 16-under and starting to separate themselves from the field.
On the 12th hole, Surratt was the first to fold under the pressure, shooting a triple bogey after hitting his second shot into the water and not being able to get up and down with ease.
Williams and Ford escaped the 12th with pars and as the grouping continued to make their way through the back nine, the following grew larger and larger.
Ford’s family and friends talked to David after every shot and for him, it was a calming moment to stay in the moment.
“It was a huge deal,” Ford said. “I definitely talked to them on the course, and I talked to Mason and Caleb on the course. I like talking to both of them, they are great dudes. I liked talking to some of my friends, my brother and parents. I like talking to them, because it keeps me calm. It was huge to just see on the first tee some of my friends came down to see Max but also me I think. It was kind of cool seeing people watch me for all 18 holes and it definitely helped me today.”
Knowing he needed to shoot low on the back nine to have a chance to win, Ford locked in and shot 5 underto separate himself from the pack and lead by as much as three shots on the final hole.
“I knew the back nine was a whole other animal as you have to go low back there,” Ford said. “I figured if I could keep my head down, my game felt good enough and it didn’t really matter what Mason and Caleb were doing. I got kind of lucky that neither of them went low on the back. I felt good the whole day and I was just keeping my head in it and the putts fell and I ended up as champion.”
Making his way off the 17th green, Ford took a trip down the back of the green and into the bushes to relieve himself as he got closer and closer to winning.
“I just had to go,” Ford said of the moment. “I was drinking a ton of water. I threw up on hole five. Some of it was nerves and some of it I just ate a lot of food too fast. I knew I needed a lot of fluids and I did the same thing in the round. I shot 62. I went to the bathroom before 18 and I figured I’d do the same thing and it helped.”
Sure enough it helped the Tar Heel as the lefty sunk in his birdie putt to capture the championship with a 20-under tournament and beat the field by three shots.
During the trophy celebration that recognized Jiri Zuska (Louisville, Czech Republic) and Williams for finishing second and third, the SGA announced that Ford had tied a Southern Am record for the lowest recorded score during a tournament.
“Our champion receives a five year southern exemption as long as he remains an amateur,” SGA President Hank Perkins said. “Our Calamity Jane putter to keep, a silver medal, (your) name inscribed on one of the most beautiful trophies in sports and approximately 23 elite amateur cup standing points.”
As he received his silver medal and hoisted the trophy for those who stayed, Ford gave his thanks to many.
“First I want to thank everyone with the SGA for all their help and everyone at Sea Island,” Ford said. “They are truly the ones that made this event possible. I want to thank my parents for traveling with me and they are both working and they gave up a lot of time just for me and my brother to be here. My brother, he’s literally the reason I’m here right now. Seeing him not play his best this week was a huge motivation for me to win and anytime I can play with him in the field, and have him supporting me is the best thing in the world.
“He was out here to watch today, and it was amazing having him out here today. I just want to give all the glory to God. A year and a half ago I got injured and I didn’t even know if I was going to play golf again and I didn’t know if I was going to win again so to be holding this trophy means the world. God kind of held my hand through it and I wouldn’t be here without him.”
The injury Ford spoke of was two bulging discs, four inflamed joints and two partially torn labrums. Being sidelined for four months in the final semester of his high school career, Ford couldn’t handle being on the sideline.As he reached the tipping point, he went back to swinging and decided to deal with the pain as it came.
“I was out for four months and then I eventually got so upset that I went out and started hitting and people told me not to play but I just played and I worked a lot with my trainer at UNC and got stronger,” Ford said. “I owe a lot of where my body is at to him. There is still pain and everything still hurts sometimes. I have to be careful with my body but it just makes me more thankful to be out here and thankful for every round I get to play….
“I think my body just wore down, I was out at the course for four years straight for 10 hours a day. I didn’t want to do anything else. Everything wore down and it was body telling me it was too much and I wouldn’t change a thing though. I am here where I am but if it gets worse then it gets worse. I am thankful to get to play every round. You never know what can happen but this is where I am at and I’m just taking every season as it comes.”
Earning the biggest win of his amateur career, Ford will be playing in the Western Am in Chicago and the U.S. Am in Paramus New Jersey before heading back to Chapel Hill for his sophomore year.
“It’s definitely helpful,” Ford said of his win to push on at UNC. “I think this year is going to be one of the strongest years in UNC golf history. We have a lot of guys that are ranked really high and a lot of guys that have a lot of talent. Last year we didn’t even play up to our potential and I think I am fighting for my spot and my name on the team as much as they are.
“It speaks to the coaches that we have and how good they are at recruiting. This is huge just for my confidence and playing with them everyday is going to be big. I know one of my teammates or myself is going to win the Western and US Am. Its definitely big to win this (116th Southern Amateur Championship).