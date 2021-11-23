Early voting for mayor’s race ends today

Today is the last day for early voting for the Brunswick mayor runoff election.

Ivan Figuroa and Cosby Johnson were the top two vote getters among eight candidates in the Nov. 2 general election. The winner replaces Cornell Harvey, who could not run for reelection because of term limits.

So far, 482 votes have been cast, with 76 by mail and 403 through in-person early voting.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the board of elections office 1815 Gloucester St.

The runoff election is Nov. 30 with the polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— The Brunswick News

More from this section

+3
Jury goes into deliberation in heated murder trial

Jury goes into deliberation in heated murder trial

The case of three White men accused of murder in the killing of a 25-year-old Black man is now in the hands of a jury, which deliberated for more than five hours Tuesday before breaking for the night without having reached a verdict.

City sues contractor for L Street delays

City sues contractor for L Street delays

The city of Brunswick has filed a complaint against Atlanta Gas Light for delays to the L Street drainage and paving project that put the completion date nearly a year behind schedule.

+5
New Black Panther Party holds rally outside courthouse

New Black Panther Party holds rally outside courthouse

Dozens of members of the New Black Panther Party chanted slogans for racial justice and Black power, as well as ones critical of police, outside the Glynn County Courthouse Monday as the jury in the Ahmaud Arbery case heard closing arguments in a second floor courtroom.