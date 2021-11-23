Early voting for mayor’s race ends today
Today is the last day for early voting for the Brunswick mayor runoff election.
Ivan Figuroa and Cosby Johnson were the top two vote getters among eight candidates in the Nov. 2 general election. The winner replaces Cornell Harvey, who could not run for reelection because of term limits.
So far, 482 votes have been cast, with 76 by mail and 403 through in-person early voting.
Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the board of elections office 1815 Gloucester St.
The runoff election is Nov. 30 with the polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
— The Brunswick News