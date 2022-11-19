The last major festival of the year in Camden County is among the most popular because it’s held late enough in the year that hot temperatures are not an issue.
That wasn’t always the case with the Kingsland Catfish Festival, which used to be a three-day event on Labor Day weekend.
Hurricanes and the hottest temperatures of the summer compelled festival organizers to move it to mid November and make it a one-day event.
Today’s 40th annual festival is one of the largest ever, said Tonya Harvey, executive director of the Kingsland Convention & Visitors Bureau.
There are 172 vendors that will set up booths to sell a wide variety of arts and crafts, with many items as potential Christmas gifts.
Harvey said the number of vendors is close to the record, and it is the most in the past several years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
New this year is an expanded kids zone with more rides. Also, many new businesses have opened in downtown Kingsland, and they will be open during the festival.
The event starts with a 5K run at 7:30 a.m. The first parade in several years will start at 9 a.m. with the festival officially starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m., though the kids zone will remain open until 9 p.m.
Four vendors will sell different varieties of catfish. Other vendors will sell a wide variety of menu items including hot dogs, hamburgers, barbecue, seafood, boiled peanuts, chicken, sausage, Asian food, funnel cakes, sweets and much more.
The hospitality tent opens at 10 a.m. and will sell beer from Silver Bluff Brewery and Brackish Beer.
“We tried to focus on local vendors,” Harvey said. “It’s going to be a big festival. We’re excited.”
The event is a four-time winner of the Southeast Tourism Society’s Top 20 Events award and three-time winner of the American Bus Association’s Top 100 Event in North America award.