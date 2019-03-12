The Glynn-Brunswick Land Bank has issued foreclosure notifications on six properties it plans to put on the market soon.
Three of the tracts — 7 Tenth St., 9 Tenth St. and 100 Butts Road — are in the county and three others — 1023 and 1025 Martin Luther King Blvd. and 2227 Amherst St. — are in Brunswick.
Brunswick City Planner John Hunter said at Monday’s meeting that the quit claim deeds have been filed and foreclosure notifications have been sent the property owners. On April 12, the process will begin to take possession of the properties, he said.
He said it’s unlikely anyone will lay claim to the properties and pay the back taxes owed.
The land bank enables state or local authorities to collect delinquent back taxes by imposing a lien on the properties without the owner’s consent. The properties are sold at a public auction with any unsold parcels deeded to the local land bank.
The land bank is responsible for maintaining vacant lots and abandoned properties to make them safe and more attractive.
The land bank is also looking at other properties, including some with multiple tax liens dating back to the 1970s and 1980s, requiring more due diligence that a typical search, Hunter said.
“We’re dealing with some very complex stuff here,” he said.
The land bank is looking at two properties to add to its acquisitions.
One is the old Golden Isles Inn on U.S. 17 and the other is the old school on Reynolds Street in Brunswick that is scheduled for demolition. The city will be reimbursed for the cost of demolition once the school property is sold, said Jim Drumm, Brunswick city manager and an authority member.
Authority chair Felicia Harris suggested additional training to enable members to be as knowledgable as possible about their duties.
“I want to see it going,” she said. “We’ve got a lot of pieces on the table.”