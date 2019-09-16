A consultant will make a presentation at Wednesday’s Brunswick City Commission meeting about a possible feasibility study for a conference center.
After the presentation by Key Advisors, Inc., commissioners will discuss what the future plan will be. They will also discuss whether to authorize Elkins Construction to begin the first phase of the conference center with the existing design or whether to authorize an amendment to the design.
Once the regular meeting starts, commissioners will consider a request for a contract amendment in the amount of $119,762 for repair damages caused by Atlanta Gas Light’s installation of a new gas main within the L Street reconstruction project.
Atlanta Gas Light apparently decided to install a new 8-inch gas main throughout the length of the project rather than just move gas lines at the point of conflict with the city’s installation of a new 10-inch water main.
The trench dug for the gas main was too close to the work completed by the city, causing a portion of the trench wall to collapse, allowing the city water main to be unsupported.
An estimated 440 feet of water main may have been compromised and will have to be replaced, according to the Brunswick Glynn Joint Water Sewer Commission.
Atlanta Gas Light has submitted plans to install the remainder of the lines by horizontal direction drilling.
As soon as the gas main installation is complete, Georgia Asphalt Producers will resume work on the project, starting with the removal and replacement of the damaged water lines. There will also be additional costs associated with roadway construction as a result of the gas main trench. Roadway costs are included in the contract amendment.
Other items on the agenda include an amendment to the city’s procurement ordinance, additional parking regulations on certain roads in Brunswick, cellphone towers and continuation of the E-911 dispatch services agreement with College of Coastal Georgia.