Frederica Academy’s boys soccer team upset the Westminster School of Augusta Friday night in the semifinals as the Knights won 3-0 in penalty kicks, advancing to the GISA Class 3A state title game.
The Knights and Wildcats battled it out Friday night, and regulation wasn’t enough time on the field as it took two overtime periods to decide a winner.
Westminster scored the first goal to jump out to a 1-0 lead with 13:49 remaining in the opening half. However, it wasn’t long until Eli Fritchman scored his first goal of the game to tie it at 1-1 going into halftime.
The Wildcats and Knights battled it out, exchanging possessions throughout the second half until Westminster scored another goal to go up 2-1. As the time ticked away, the Knights state title game hopes seemed to dwindle, but they got a free kick opportunity and Fritchman lined up for the kick.
He nailed the kick to score his second goal with just minutes left on the scoreboard to tie it 2-2 to end regulation.
Neither team could score in the first or second overtime period, but the Knights won 3-0 in penalty kicks. Frederica went first and Bryce Reilly made his kick. The Westminster player missed his kicked, then Jacob O’Connor made his. Grant Offner saved the second and third Westminster kicks. Eli Fritchman made the Knights third to give them the 3-0 win in penalty kicks.
“I’ve been around for six years and we’ve been in the final four — we probably played them all six years. So this is the first time we’ve beat them, so that’s big,” said Frederica coach Tim O’Sullivan. “It’s great in terms of their response. Down 1-0, come back 1-1, down 2-1, come back 2-2. Then fight our way to penalties. It takes a little bit of guts to step up there and take a penalty, and they did that. Then Grant on top of that made a couple big saves and thats the terrrific, and I’m ecstatic for them.”
The boys will take on Holy Spirit Prep Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Macon.