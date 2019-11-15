Frederica Academy won’t be repeating its state playoff run as the Knights fell in the opening round of the GISA playoffs on Friday to Southland Academy 22-6.
After the first quarter, the score stuck at 0-0, then Southland’s offense found a way to score. The Raiders scored on a Clay Owens 22 yard run and then made a two-point conversion to go up 8-0 as that score would stick through halftime.
It was a defensive ballgame for both teams as after three quarters, Southland still only led 8-0.
The Raiders scored another rushing touchdown to go up 15-0 with eight minutes left in the game.
Frederica couldn’t find much success as Southland got a pick-six to go up 22-0. The Knights attempted a comeback late in the fourth quarter when Kyle Perez scored on a ten-yard run with three minutes left in the game.
However, the Knights couldn’t convert the two-point conversion, and the Raiders eliminated Frederica 22-6 to advance to the second round.
Southland will take on the No. 1 seed John Milledge Academy next week, who had a first-round bye. John Milledge is 10-0 on the season while Southland improved to 7-4 overall and will look to upset the Trojans.