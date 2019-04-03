Concerns about substandard privatized housing conditions for military personnel, Chief of Naval Operations John Richardson has ordered an “out of cycle” housing survey for all sailors living in base housing.
The survey, which includes housing units at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, will be held through April 30 and be conducted by an independent third party to determine the overall satisfaction with privatized housing, including health and safety concerns, according to a release by officials at Kings Bay.
Unlike prior surveys, this one is being conducted on behalf of the Navy instead of the five companies that provide privatized housing for sailors.
Those responding to the survey will be also to express their likes and dislikes, concerns they have with their homes, community and services provided by privatized housing management companies, as well as overall satisfaction.
All sailors and their families who live in privatized housing are strongly encouraged to participate in the survey. They will receive letters explaining how to respond to the survey from CEL & Associates, the company conducting the third-party survey.
The Navy will also conduct town hall meetings and “walk throughs” where residents have leadership check out their houses. The Navy is also working with housing partners to ensure maintenance and repairs are conducted and other issues are addressed.
The Navy is also conducting a survey until June 20 for sailors living in unaccompanied housing. The survey for sailors and their families in government-owned or government-leased housing is being currently being conducted through June 6.
Sailors at Kings Bay are asked to contact base housing director Paul Petroski at 513-2113 for more information.