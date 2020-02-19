Gov. Brian Kemp ought to take a page straight out of the book of former Gov. Zell Miller when he was faced with a budget crisis. He told his department heads how much each was to cut from their own programs and expenditures.
Miller simply left it up to them to separate the important from the least important in their spending plans. If they failed to comply or whined that they just couldn’t do it, then he would tell them to step aside and take an ax to their budgets himself. The decision would no longer be theirs. It would be his.
It worked. They found the cuts themselves, and the state avoided a budget wreck.
Gov. Kemp made an attempt to shoulder the task himself by suggesting a list of budget deflating measures. The cuts were submitted in the form of a recommendation, not as a demand. A revenue shortfall in the state’s current $27 billion budget prompted him to root for more than $200 million in spending deletions.
What he recommended was rejected by nervous House budgetwriters, and they were right to do so, by the way. Public safety and mental health programs should be left alone. We’re not doing so hot in either at the moment. Georgia ranks 36 among the 50 states and District of Columbia in the most recent rankings released by Mental Health America. It’s not the very bottom, of course, but it’s nowhere near the upper 50 percent crowd either. We’re doing better than 14 states, including West Virginia, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Gov. Kemp is also right. It’s better to find fat to trim away than to smack individuals and businesses with higher taxes. Neither should be penalized for state government’s failure to control its spending.
Gov. Kemp is among a shrinking number of elected leaders around today who will acknowledge that and pick up a budget-cutting knife before taking up the pen and adding to everyone’s tax burden.