Keller Williams is the largest real estate franchise in the world — home to more real estate professionals than any other company. And, that’s not just by chance.
Founded in 1983, Keller Williams was built on one premise: How high we go as a company will be determined by how high we lift our people. After co-founding Keller Williams with Joe Williams, Gary Keller built the largest real estate company in Austin, Texas, only to lose his top sales agents and staff to a competitor. He wisely gathered his remaining agents and asked the question, “How can we create a company no one would ever want to leave?”
Out of that conversation, KW developed a unique and revolutionary model never seen before in the industry, which included profit sharing, a “cap” on the amount of commission paid to the company by the agent, the ALC or Associate Leadership Counsel — which has a say in how the company is operated — and a culture of sharing and cooperation. Another key tenet of their culture is a Team Leader/CEO who does not compete for listings with the agents, but rather supports individual agents in marketing themselves and growing their businesses.
Based on that simple philosophy, Keller Williams Realty has revolutionized the real estate industry. Today, they are reshaping the landscape as they extend the Keller Williams opportunity around the world. Currently, KW has over 190,000+ Agents around the globe and in the last year has been ranked:
No. 1 in Units Sold
No. 1 in Sales Volume
No. 1 in Agent Count
No. 1 in Work-Life Balance
No. 1 in Training (across all industries)
No. 1 in Customer Service
Voted Happiest Place to Work in America.
Recently, Keller Williams Realty expanded to the Golden Isles, opening Keller Williams Realty Golden Isles and KW Commercial Golden Isles in Nov. 2018. By Jan. 2019, KW Golden Isles amassed 40+ agents serving clients in St. Simons, Jekyll Island, Brunswick, Camden County and the surrounding areas. They are building out a flagship 5,100 square foot office near the McKinnon St. Simons Airport, slated to be completed at the end of the second quarter. By the end of 2019, they expect to have over 100 agents working out of the Golden Isles market center.
As each office is independently owned and operated, the Keller Williams Golden Isles franchise was formed by a group of local investors with decades of experience in the real estate industry. This core group placed Michelle Peckham, a 20-plus year veteran of the Real Estate industry at the helm as Team Leader/CEO. Michelle is a Georgia native, having graduated from Georgia Tech and brings experience in domestic and international real estate. She spent time in Corporate America working for GE Capital, the financial arm of General Electric. Michelle was originally licensed in California in 1999 and focused on Real Estate development in Southern California and Costa Rica in Central America. After a brief retirement and relocation back to Georgia, she rejoined the industry.
“I am so proud to be part of the Keller Williams family and was drawn to the culture, people and endless opportunities the company offers” Michelle said when asked why she joined Keller Williams. “I am most excited about the opportunity to change the lives of agents in the Golden Isles through our Profit Sharing and educational opportunities”.
The KW Golden Isles team is also supported by Amber Gastwirth, a 12-year Keller Williams veteran in the Atlanta market where she was part of a Mega Agent Team responsible for closing approximately 350 transactions a year. She relocated to St. Simons Island with her family two years ago and is a graduate of the University of Florida with a B.S. in Finance. Amber serves as the Market Center Administrator handling financial operations.
“I am so honored to bring the Keller Williams unique culture and unrivaled technology to Golden Isles and look forward to watching the impact as we grow our Market Center,” said Amber.
Keller Williams Golden Isles agents recently attended the Keller Williams annual convention known as “Family Reunion” in New Orleans along with over 17,000 KW Agents from around the globe. Over the course of several days, agents attended a variety of educational courses and viewed cutting-edge technology being unveiled for the very first time. The KW Technology team developed the industry’s first AI (Artificial Intelligence) application “Kelle” which is now available to all 190,000-plus agents worldwide. This technology joins all essential tools necessary to run and grow their businesses all on one platform, in the palm their hands via smart phones.
Michelle Peckham, Team Leader/CEO concluded, “Between our culture, training, profit sharing and technology, we are positioned to make a huge difference in the lives of our agents and look forward to a fabulous 2019.”