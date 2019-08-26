Karen Eileen Kennedy and Christopher David Carr were united in marriage on Feb. 23, 2019, at Faith Chapel on Jekyll Island.
The Rev. Bonnie Lanyi performed the double-ring ceremony.
Nuptial music was provided by a string quartet who played traditional selections by Bach and Pachelbel during the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Laurence Sarsfield Kennedy Jr. and Ellen Britton Kennedy of St. Simons Island.
The groom is the son of Andrew David Carr and Jennifer Anne Carr of Leeds, England.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a bespoke gown by British designer Suzanne Neville. It was handmade in London and featured a pale ivory tulle overlay with hand sewn flowers and beading.
The bride carried a hand tied loose arrangement of ivory peonies, garden roses, eucalyptus and Italian greenery.
Tracey Kennedy, sister of the bride, Los Angeles, CA, served as the maid of honor. The bridesmaids were Katy Kennedy, sister of the bride, Madisonville, LA; Stephanie Carr, sister of the groom, of London, England; Meghan Butler of Edinburgh, Scotland; Jane Rice of Oxford, England; and Monica Snyder of Washington, D.C..
The best men were Graham Biggart of London, England and Carl Whitehead of New York, NY. Groomsmen were David Bradley of Philadelphia, PA; Joseph Braidwood of Seattle, WA; Charles Elton of London, England; and James Turner of Kirtling, England.
Maxwell Walker, nephew of the bride, Madisonville, LA, served as the page boy.
Following the ceremony, a reception was held at Crane Cottage on Jekyll Island.
Contemporary music was played by KTG Entertainment for dancing after dinner.
A riverfront rehearsal dinner was hosted by the groom’s parents on Jekyll Island. Other local pre-nuptial parties included a luncheon for bridesmaids and out of town ladies hosted at Halyard’s by Mrs. Sarah Wen of New York, NY.
The couple went on a short honeymoon to the Caribbean directly after the wedding with a safari planned for later in the year in South Africa.
They live in London, England, where Mrs. Kennedy Carr is employed in public relations and Mr. Carr works as a director of strategy for a technology firm.