It is important that all of us do what we can to help preserve the stories and history of those that came before us. To do that, we have to past down that knowledge to the next generation.
Bill Giles does that on a regular basis as the site manager of Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation. He works to do just that with excursions offered on the property.
One of the programs at Hofwyl that helps get kids and teens out of their technology bubbles and out into the surroundings at Hofwyl is the Junior Ranger program. The program originated as a statewide program, with North and South Georgia parks getting the same booklet, but it was eventually tailored to fit Hofwyl.
“It’s designed to get students outdoors and help them learn about the history of our site and the history of the whole state … the trees, birds, marshlands, all kinds of things,” said Giles in an article Friday.
As part of the program, rangers take participants throughout the property and expose them to a number of plants and places.
The program can be done by individuals or groups. When a completed workbook is given to park staff, participants get a badge in recognition of their accomplishment.
Now that the program is built around Hofwyl’s history, the books reflect the unique history of the site. Hofwyl was carved out the marshlands in the early 1800s by William Brailsford of Charleston, who turned the land into a rice plantation worked by enslaved African Americans.
It would also become a dairy in its later days. The Dent family would leave the plantation to the state in 1973.
There are three more upcoming Junior Ranger Days at Hofwyl, and they will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. July 6, Aug. 3 and Aug. 31. Park entry costs $5 for youths between 6 and 17 years old, $8 for adults and $7 for seniors.
We commend the work Giles and his staff do to not only preserve the history of Hofwyl, but also educate the next generation on the history of the Golden Isles. Programs like the Junior Ranger program will ensure that the history of our home is never forgotten.